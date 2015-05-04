North American wrap: Jamis makes custom California bike for Ben Jacques-Maynes

Image 1 of 6 Ben Jacques Maynes will ride this custom bike during his final race in California. (Image credit: Jamis Bicycles) Image 2 of 6 The bike's paint job pays homage to Ben Jacques Maynes and the Tour of California. (Image credit: Jamis Bicycles) Image 3 of 6 Mountains classification leader Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 6 The Hincapie team on the way in for the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 6 Karl Menzies (United Health Care) took the win (Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com) Image 6 of 6 Today's podium: Second place-Coryn Rivera (United Healthcare Pro Cycling) First- Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking) Third- Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) are congratulated by a proud Hall of Famer this Memorial Day. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)

When Jamis-Hagens Berman rider Ben Jacques-Maynes lines up for his 10th and final Tour of California on May 10, he'll be the only rider to start every edition of the race. In honor of that achievement and all of Jacques-Maynes' achievements throughout his career, Jamis Bicycles has supplied him with custom Xenith SL frames painted to pay homage to the state that’s been home to both Jacques-Maynes and the race.

"We wanted to do something for Ben to show our appreciation for the dedication he’s shown to the Jamis squad the last few seasons and for the integrity he’s shown throughout his entire career," said Jamis president Carine Joannou. "We have a pretty special team. It’s like a big family. It’s great to be able to do a little something for Ben to recognize his amazing career and to say ‘thank you’ for being an inspiration to countless riders who dream to race at the highest level."

Jacques-Maynes, 36, announced his planned retirement after winning the King of the Mountains jersey at last year's USA Pro Challenge in Colorado. He began his professional career in 2002 with the Sierrra Nevada-Cannondale Cycling team and piled up more than 50 race victories as a pro. He also raced for Kodak and Bissell before joining the Jamis-Hagens Berman squad in 2013. Jacques-Maynes's best finish in California was 16th in 2008.

"We wish Ben all the best and know without a doubt, whatever he plans to tackle in the future he'll do it with incredible determination, passion and integrity," Carine said.

Hincapie announce roster for Tour of California

The Hincapie Racing Team announced its roster for the team's first appearance at Tour of California May 10-17, with Ty Magner and 2014 USA Pro Challenge stage winner Robin Carpenter leading the charge.

The eight-rider lineup also includes Oscar Clark, Toms Skujins, Andzs Flaksis, Dion Smith, Joe Lewis and Joe Schmalz. Thomas Craven will continue to direct the US Continental team with assistance from Chris Wherry.

"Receiving an invitation to the Amgen Tour of California is an honour, and it signifies what this team has accomplished in a short time," Craven said in an announcement released by the team. "We'll be facing our toughest competition yet with some of pro cycling’s biggest teams and most accomplished riders, but our approach will be like any other event: we’re here to race."

The Hincapie Racing Team notched 39 victories in 2014, highlighted by Carpenter's win during stage 2 of the USA Pro Cycling Challenge. So far this season the team has ridden to victory at the US Professional Team Time Trial Championships, the Anniston Criterium and stage 2 of the San Dimas Stage Race.

Craven said the team would not be contesting the overall victory in California but would instead target stage wins.

"Ty Magner and Dion Smith will be in the mix on sprint stages and Robin Carpenter will be looking for opportunities on the strongman days," he said. "We have a roster that can factor into most every stage."

Allar, Menzies win Dana Point Grand Prix

Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare) and Erica Allar (Colavita Women's Racing) won the third round of USA Cycling's National Criterium Calendar Sunday at the Dana Point Grand Prix in California.

The men's started hard and fast, with Menzies making it into a four-rider group that stayed away for the duration of the race. With six laps of racing remaining, attacks started flying from the lead group, but Menzies held on for the win.

"The break rode well together until six laps to go when people started sitting on and attacking," Menzies said. "With the bunch bearing down on us with one lap to go, Ty Magner [Hincapie Racing Team] led out the breakaway and I was able to just come round him down the home straight to take the win."

Magner was second, followed by Ryan Aitcheson. Allar won the women's race ahead of Samantha Schneider (ISCorp-SmartChoice) and Kendall Ryan (Tibco-SVB).

Allar currently leads the women's overall standings, followed by UnitedHealthcare's Hannah Barnes and Schneider. Magner currently leads Menzies in the men's overall standings, followed by UnitedHealthcare's Hilton Clarke.

The NCC continues May 16 in Wilmington, Delaware, with the Wilmington Grand Prix.

Holloway and Pic win Speed Week

Daniel Holloway (Alto Velo-Seasucker) and Tina Pic (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling) secured the 2015 men's and women's USA Crits Speed Week overall standings Friday in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Both Pic and Holloway took the final event of the five-race series that also includes the Athens Twilight Criterium on April 25, the Historic Roswell Criterium on April 26, the Park Circle Criterium on April 28, and the Downtown Walterboro Criterium on April 29.

Holloway won all the men's races but Roswell, where he finished third. Pic also took the wins at Athens and Walterboro. She finished fourth in Roswell and second in Park Circle.