No Il Lombardia for Primož Roglič as he ends season to recover from tough but successful 2024

Slovenian heads into the off-season with no final showdown against Pogačar and Evenepoel

Roglič skipping Il Lombardia leaves Evenepoel and Pogačar as the heavy favourites
Roglič skipping Il Lombardia leaves Evenepoel and Pogačar as the heavy favourites (Image credit: Getty Images)

Primož Roglič will not take the start of Il Lombardia on Saturday after Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe announced he had ended a successful first season with the German squad on Wednesday. 

The Slovenian was set to face off with compatriot and three-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) as one of the favourites on the 252km route from Bergamo to Como. 

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.