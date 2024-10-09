No Il Lombardia for Primož Roglič as he ends season to recover from tough but successful 2024

Primož Roglič will not take the start of Il Lombardia on Saturday after Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe announced he had ended a successful first season with the German squad on Wednesday.

The Slovenian was set to face off with compatriot and three-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) as one of the favourites on the 252km route from Bergamo to Como.

However, he and the team have decided to start his off-season and recovery early, leaving Pogačar without one of his key rivals in pursuit of a fourth title in a row.

"A long season comes to an end. Primož and the performance team decided to draw a line under an exciting year and to start his off-season immediately," the team announced.

"Join us [in] wishing him a good recovery and a wonderful off-season - well deserved Primož!"

Since joining from Jumbo-Visma in a landmark transfer at the end of last season, it's been a season of ups and downs for Roglič.

After coming down in the horror crash at Itzulia Basque Country which left Evenepoel and Vingegaard injured, Roglič bounced back with victory at the Critérium du Dauphiné before crashing out of the Tour de France for the third time in his last three appearances.

He ultimately ended things on a high note, however, again bouncing back in typical Roglič fashion with a record-equalling fourth Vuelta a España title ahead of Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), who led until stage 19.

It's no surprise to see Roglič end his season earlier than expected, with his last four starts since the Vuelta coming at the Road World Championships time trial and road race, the Giro dell'Emilia and Coppa Bernocchi showing the signs of a tough season taking its toll and the latter two ending in DNFs.

There's also been a back injury and illness to contend with for Roglič during 2024 alongside the emotional toil of more Tour de France disappointment so a rest is well-earned before he goes again in 2025 when he'll be 35.