'It’s normal to have ups and downs' – Primož Roglič follows Tour de France heartache with another Vuelta a España win

By
published

Back injury and late illness can’t prevent Slovenian from claiming red jersey for fourth time in Madrid

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 08/09/2024 - Cycling - 2024 La Vuelta - Stage 21 - Madrid ITT, Spain - Primoz Roglic, Red Bull Bora Hansgrohe wins the 2024 Vuelta Espana.
Primož Roglič top the podium in Madrid (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

"Sí, se puede! Sí, se puede!" Yes, we can. Beyond the finish line on Madrid’s Gran Via, merry groups of Ecuadorian fans on either side of the street were running through their repertoire of chants and songs in support of Richard Carapaz, happily conducted by a filming television reporter.

After a hearty rendition of "Carapaz y nada más," someone suggested singing the national anthem, but the songbook was torn up into a thunderous roar as their hero wheeled to a halt right in front of them, his Vuelta a España at an end.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.