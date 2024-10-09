Tadej Pogačar's Il Lombardia support squad revealed as he looks to close out 'perfect season' with a bang

Hirschi, Christen, Fisher-Black, Sivakov, Yates and Majka join Slovenian in Bergamo as he eyes fourth win in a row

Pogačar debuted his world champion&#039;s rainbow jersey at the Giro dell&#039;Emilia with a dominant solo victory
Pogačar debuted his world champion's rainbow jersey at the Giro dell'Emilia with a dominant solo victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates have announced Tadej Pogačar's support squad for this Saturday's Il Lombardia as he eyes a fourth title in a row at the Monument, something only the great Fausto Coppi managed to achieve. 

In his final race of the season, Pogačar will be joined on the start line in Bergamo by the in-form Marc Hirschi, Jan Christen, Finn Fisher Black, Pavel Sivakov and former Lombardia podium finishers Adam Yates and Rafał Majka.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023