'I'm ready, I've done my thing' - Giro d'Italia favourite Primož Roglič unfazed by top contender status

Slovenian speaks to the media in final pre-race press conference and says he's up for the fight for second Giro d'Italia victory in three years

Primoz Roglic speaks to the members of the media at the Giro d'Italia opening press conference (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Primož Roglič's physical form for the 2025 Giro d'Italia is as sharply honed as his ability to field potentially provocative questions in his final pre-race press conference, then he'll likely dominate this year's edition even more than Tadej Pogačar did in 2024.

"Ten," the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe leader blithely answered when asked by one journalist to rate his current form on points out of ten. 

