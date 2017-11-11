Nikki Brammeier returns to cyclo-cross in 2018

Image 1 of 4 Nikki Brammeier (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 4 Nikki Brammeier (neé Harris) Boels Dolmans (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 4 Lucinda Brand and Nikki Brammeier in the sand (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 4 Nikki Brammeier wins the 2017 British cyclo-cross title (Image credit: British Cycling)

Nikki Brammeier has confirmed that she will leave Boels Dolmans at the end of this year and return to full-time cyclo-cross racing in 2018. The 30-year-old joined the Dutch road team in 2016 and went on to support Lizzie Deignan in the Rio Olympic Games.

Brammeier was part of the Boels team that won the women’s Giro d’Italia earlier this year and has forged a role as a solid domestique but on Friday she posted a message on social media, confirming that she would be returning to cyclo-cross.

“After 2 amazing years with @boelsdolmansct I've decided to take a leap of faith and move on in 2018,” she posted on her Instagram account.

“I had so much fun with the team and can't thank all of the riders, staff and sponsors for all of the happy memories and support. My motivation is to now focus 100% on Cyclocross. I fully believe change promotes growth and I felt now was that time for change. What's next? #watchthisspace.”

Despite concentrating on the road for the last two years Brammeier has always kept cyclo-cross as part of her winter programme. She has won the national championships for the last two seasons, and finished a fine third in the recent GP Brabant in the Netherlands.

There have been a number of changes at the Boels team with Anna Plichta and Skylar Schneider both signing for next season.