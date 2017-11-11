Nikki Brammeier returns to cyclo-cross in 2018
All-rounder leaves Boels Dolmans for fresh challenge
Nikki Brammeier has confirmed that she will leave Boels Dolmans at the end of this year and return to full-time cyclo-cross racing in 2018. The 30-year-old joined the Dutch road team in 2016 and went on to support Lizzie Deignan in the Rio Olympic Games.
Brammeier was part of the Boels team that won the women’s Giro d’Italia earlier this year and has forged a role as a solid domestique but on Friday she posted a message on social media, confirming that she would be returning to cyclo-cross.
“After 2 amazing years with @boelsdolmansct I've decided to take a leap of faith and move on in 2018,” she posted on her Instagram account.
“I had so much fun with the team and can't thank all of the riders, staff and sponsors for all of the happy memories and support. My motivation is to now focus 100% on Cyclocross. I fully believe change promotes growth and I felt now was that time for change. What's next? #watchthisspace.”
Despite concentrating on the road for the last two years Brammeier has always kept cyclo-cross as part of her winter programme. She has won the national championships for the last two seasons, and finished a fine third in the recent GP Brabant in the Netherlands.
There have been a number of changes at the Boels team with Anna Plichta and Skylar Schneider both signing for next season.
