Image 1 of 8 Nikki Brammeier wins elite women's British Cyclo-cross title (Image credit: 5311 Media) Image 2 of 8 Nikki Brammeier announces retirement from professional cycling, and that she and husband Matt Brammeier are expecting their first child (Image credit: Nikki Brammeier) Image 3 of 8 Nikki Brammeier announces retirement from professional cycling, and that she and husband Matt Brammeier are expecting their first child (Image credit: Nikki Brammeier) Image 4 of 8 Nikki Brammeier announces retirement from professional cycling, and that she and husband Matt Brammeier are expecting their first child (Image credit: Nikki Brammeier) Image 5 of 8 Nikki Brammeier announces retirement from professional cycling, and that she and husband Matt Brammeier are expecting their first child (Image credit: Nikki Brammeier) Image 6 of 8 Nikki Brammeier wins elite women's British Cyclo-cross title (Image credit: 5311 Media) Image 7 of 8 Nikki Brammeier (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 8 Nikki Brammeier (Great Britain). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

British cyclo-cross champion Nikki Brammeier (Mudiiita) has announced her retirement from professional cycling. In her latest blog, Brammeier said she chose to end her career on a high note, also announcing that she and husband Matt Brammeier are expecting their first baby in November.

Brammeier has enjoyed a 15-year-long career with countless highlights such as representing Great Britain at the Rio 2016 Olympics, winning four British cyclo-cross titles, one British MTB title and one cyclo-cross World Cup win in Namur. She has also stood on 87 UCI CX podiums, 12 CX World Cup podiums, four European Championship podiums and placed 4th at the Tabor World CX championships.

Brammeier was a versatile rider who raced MTB, cyclo-cross, road and track. She started her career with British Cycling on their talent programme, racing her first years as an elite on the track. With the help and support of the Dave Rayner Fund, Brammeier then progressed onto the road, racing for smaller club teams in Belgium, before going back to her cyclo-cross roots.

In 2011, she signed for Telenet-Fidea as they launched their first women's cyclo-cross team. After four years with them Brammeier switched teams and successfully fulfilled her dream of representing Great Britain at the Olympic Games in Rio, and combining both road and cyclo-cross with Boels-Dolmans. She was able to ride in prestigious races such as the Women's Tour and the Giro Rosa.

In 2018, she launched her own cyclo-cross team Mudiiita, which aimed to help cyclo-cross grow in the UK and inspire young riders to take up the sport. In her final two years as a professional athlete, Brammeier partnered with British Cycling, investing in their cyclo-cross camps and hosted various workshops for young athletes in the UK.

You can read Brammeier's full blog entry below.

Following on from yesterday’s exciting news, today I’m announcing my retirement from professional cycling.

Matt and I have always wanted a family, and we felt that this year was a perfect moment to start that journey. Deciding to end my career at the same time, hasn’t been an easy decision. To begin with, I really wanted to take a year out and challenge myself to come back to race again. However, with a lot of thinking time and reflecting on my last 15 years I decided it was time for a new chapter. As an elite athlete so much of your time is spent in quite a selfish way, it’s sad but true to say its part of the job, without some selfishness you can’t make the sacrifices you need to progress in this sport.

For me, our first baby is something I want to fully enjoy and embrace, I don’t want to sacrifice that time, and I know to be one of the best cyclists in the world you need to fully commit and do it with your whole heart, it’s too hard not to.

Nothing lasts forever, and I can be truly happy and proud of all I have achieved in this wonderful sport. Not many people get to end their career as current National champion, fit, healthy and injury free, but that’s how I get to end mine and I feel extremely lucky.

I never imagined as 13-year-old Nikki that I could ever go on to accomplish what I have in cycling. I have never been the most naturally talented rider, but I found a love for this sport and a passion inside me. I wanted to learn how to be better and over time I’ve come to realise it’s not what you do, but how you do it and the attitude you have inside you to do make something happen.

My career and love for the sport began with racing bikes around fields with my mates, that feeling of being free, pushing myself and having fun has always stayed with me.

I’ve experienced some amazing highs during my career. I met my husband in this sport, I’ve won and competed in some races I could only have ever dreamed of riding. I’ve raced 18 x World championships in 4 different disciplines, cyclocross, road, mountain bike and track. It’s been a pleasure to be in some of the most incredible teams. I have so many wonderful memories from racing with Telenet-Fidea, not only because the men really were my cyclocross heroes and I could really learn from them, but also to then go on and be a part of the first ever women’s cyclocross team they set up. That’s something I will always be proud of and feel was a real game changer and helped kicked off women’s cyclocross to what it is today. I thoroughly enjoyed my time on the road with Boels-Dolmans, I’ve met incredible athletes and coaches along the way and have been able to be part of a sport which continues to grow. I feel very lucky to have been able to earn a good living doing something which I love, and which has shaped me in to the person I am today.

With those highs have also come my fair share of lows, I’ve experienced some of the toughest moments in my life. From the usual injuries, to broken bones, concussions, I lost my team mate Amy Dombroski, witnessed my husband have two near death cycling accidents and faced setbacks. But in the end, those moments have been the ones which have propelled me into some of my most memorable achievements. Funnily enough it’s not always been the wins that have given me the most satisfaction, but the work and sacrifices I made to get to the level I did.

As for what’s next, it’s scary and I have to be honest and say I don’t really know. I would love to stay involved in the sport somehow. Coaching, mentoring and inspiring others is something I will continue and hope to do more of. I’m open to every, and any opportunity that might come my way. I will be forever grateful of this wonderful cycling life. It will always be a part of me, and I will continue to race and ride my bike, I want to share motherhood with you through a sport which has given me so much.

Some of my personal highlights are below,

Olympian Rio 2016 RR

4 x British elite cross champion

1 x British elite mountain bike champion

1 x World Cup win in Namur

87 UCI CX podiums

12 x CX World Cup podiums

4 x European championship podiums

4th @ Tábor world CX Championships

These countless memories will stay with me forever and are all down to an amazing group of people who have influenced my journey so far. I would like to thank Matt, for being there every step of the way. My family and my sponsors - especially those whom I’ve been with for a number of years. Scott Jackson, I couldn’t have asked for more from you and @iamspecialized. Thorsten, Jason & Carlo @SRAM you are a credit to the cycling world and you really do care about your athletes, working with you guys has been such a positive experience from day one. Daniele and @KASK for supporting me and my Mudiiita project the last year, and for the passion they put in to cycling. I’m beyond thrilled to carry on having their support through my pregnancy journey. Pascal and Kareena, you’ve been my Mechanics, my Soigneurs, my drivers, my postmen, my shoulders to cry on, but most of all my friends. I couldn’t have done any of this without you and I will be forever grateful. My psychologist Kristin Keim, thank you for being there for me and helping me love this sport even more than I ever did. My coaches and mentors that have been with me at some point through my career, Vin Cox, Mike Johnson, Marco Pinotti, Marc Lamberts you are all my heroes! My amazing competitors who have pushed me to my absolute limits. The Dave Rayner Fund for supporting me through my first years in Belgium and last but not least, to you guys, my fans and friends who have followed my career and supported me through thick and thin. You have meant the world to me and made this journey one I’ll never forget.

From the bottom of my heart - THANK YOU!

Nikki x

