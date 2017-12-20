Nikki and Matt Brammeier announce new MUDIIITA cyclo-cross project

Image 1 of 5 Nikki Brammeier (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 5 British champion Nikki Brammeier (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Nikki Brammeier (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Nikki Brammeier (Boels Dolmans) fights to a top 10 placing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Nikki Brammeier (Boels-Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Nikki Brammeier and husband Matt Brammeier are attempting to increase participation in cyclo-cross across the UK with their newly announced MUDIIITA cyclo-cross project. The program, which is comprised of a professional cyclo-cross team called MUDIIITA-Canyon, a cyclo-cross academy and cyclo-cross clinics and coaching, will launch on January 1.

Nikki Brammeier, who currently races with Boels-Dolmans, will compete for the corresponding MUDIIITA-Canyon professional cyclo-cross team.

Through the project, they are hoping to create an achievable pathway to nurture young riders through to the highest ranks of the sport, according to a press release.

"Our aim is to inspire a generation and create a realistic pathway through to the top tier of the sport," said Matt Brammeier, who races on the road for Professional Continental Team Aqua Blue Sport.

"We wanted to bundle all the different steps of a young rider's journey through the ranks together, and create a safe and professional environment where riders can focus fully on development and enjoyment of the sport. With the support of our partners Canyon, SRAM, Brother and more, we are confident that this is the perfect pathway for cyclists of the future to reach their full potential."

Nikki Brammeier currently races in both road and cyclo-cross with the dominant Dutch women's team Boels-Dolmans. Although she had a contract to compete with the team in 2018 on the road, she turned down the spot in order to focus on cyclo-cross full time.

"We're both so passionate about this project and cyclo-cross in general," said Nikki Brammeier. "Cycling has brought us so much over the years and we want to help other riders on their journey through the sport. I'm really looking forward to wearing the colours of something we've built together. The pro team is the highest tier of our vision; we hope that through our Skillz 'n Drillz clinics, coaching and our 'cross academy, we can bring young riders up to elite level and that we're able to inspire their journey through the MUDIIITA Canyon Pro Team."

Canyon's UK marketing manager, Nick Allen expressed how proud the company is to partner with the MUDIIITA project on all levels.

"MUDIIITA is a UK cyclo-cross project with the objective of increasing the exposure and participation of this increasingly popular cycling discipline.

"Canyon are fully committed to investing in cyclo-cross with the aim of raising the profile of this sport and making it more accessible. This is why working with MUDIIITA makes perfect sense.

Not only will we be supporting the current UCI British Cyclo-cross Champion and MUDIIITA rider Nikki Brammeier, who will be racing a top our Inflite CF SLX in 2018, but we'll also be supporting MUDIIITA with their CX clinics and coaching sessions around the UK."

MUDIIITA Canyon's first race will be GP Sven Nys on January 1st, 2018. Dates for cyclo-cross clinics will be announced in the new year.