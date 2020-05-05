Nike unveil indoor cycling shoe

Nike have just launched an indoor cycling shoe. Is this a sign of things to come?

It’s safe to say that, at some point, all of us have been jealous of Mark Cavendish's and Adam Blythe’s Nike cycling shoes. From the lace-up Superfly 360s, which are based on the original Mercurial R9 football boots Cavendish posted on his Instagram in July of last year, to the many loud and lairy designs we’ve seen adorning Blythe’s feet over the years, these kicks have never been made available to the general public.

While the high-end Nike road shoes, which are rumoured to be manufactured by DMT, are one-offs, now you too can pedal in a pair of Nike cycling shoes - well, sort of.

The Portland, Oregon-based shoemaker has just announced the SuperRep Cycle, an indoor-specific cycling shoe. While it appears Nike have targeted these shoes more towards spinning and Peloton bike class aficionados, the shoes will accept two and three-bolt cleats and use what Nike calls "translucid (sic) mesh on the upper, coupled with a perforated sock liner and vents through the bottom of the plate to enable better airflow around the toes".

The Nike SuperRep Cycle has two velcro closures and utilises 'rubber studs' reminiscent of what you’d find on football boots/soccer cleats on the two-piece rubberised sole.

The uptick in indoor cycling has been massive, especially with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and so it’s not exactly a surprise that Nike are jumping on board for their slice of the pie. We'd be lying if we said we weren't a little bit disappointed that Nike’s re-entry into market is a spin shoe and not some flashy carbon-soled road kicks, but maybe it's a sign of things to come?

Nike say the SuperRep Cycle is available now in Europe and will be released globally on 1 June.

Have Nike hit the mark with the SuperRep Cycle, or are these a swing and a miss? Let us know what you think in the comments below.