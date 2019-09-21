Niewiadoma signs two-year extension with Canyon-SRAM

Katarzyna Niewiadoma has signed a two-year contract extension with Canyon-SRAM, keeping the Polish rider at the German team through at least the 2021 season, the team announced today.

"I'm really happy to have extended my contract with Canyon-SRAM," Niewiadoma said in a statement released with the team's announcement.

"This year especially, I've felt that this is my place and it's where I belong. I feel completely myself within the team, and for me this is important. It makes me happy and satisfied, and it gives me motivation to perform."

Since joining Canyon-SRAM in 2018 after coming from the Rabobank-Liv and WM3 Energie teams, Niewiadoma has taken victories at Trofeo Alfredo Binda and the Amstel Gold Ladies Race, as well as stage wins at OVO Energy Women's Tour and the Giro Rosa, where she wore the Maglia Rosa for five stages this year.

"Kasia left an immense impact on the team the two seasons she is with us now," said Canyon-SRAM team manager Ronny Lauke. "She achieved special victories, always in great style and with great spirit. With the strong support of her teammates, Kasia has won races with her heart and courageous riding and she is an inspiration on the bike.

"She is still one of the young riders in the top-end of the sport, who still needs to discover how far she can get," Lauke said, " and I am extremely happy she is trusting us to help her to push the current limits to new heights."

Niewiadoma said she has forged her place within the team through good moments and bad, and she wants to keep building on that foundation.

"There have been many moments and races that myself and my teammates have learnt a lot about ourselves and about each other," she said. "Sometimes the moments were hard and we didn't like each other, but now we can laugh about it. We now all understand what we want from our cycling careers and how each of us can go about achieving those ambitions. I feel we're a very, very united group and this is important for me in a team.

"It's part of the reason why I've extended my contract. I don't want to run to another team environment. I want to build on what we have achieved and learnt so far."