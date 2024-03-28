Niewiadoma, Chabbey, Dygert lead Canyon-Sram team with 'fire in the belly' at Tour of Flanders

By Dani Ostanek
published

'Our team has never won this race before, and it's something we're after' says perennial contender Niewiadoma

Kasia Niewiadoma, pictured here at Strade Bianche, is Canyon-Sram's big hope for success at the Tour of Flanders
Kasia Niewiadoma, pictured here at Strade Bianche, is Canyon-Sram's big hope for success at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images)

Canyon-Sram have announced the team's squad for Sunday's Tour of Flanders, with Elise Chabbey and Kasia Niewiadoma leading the way alongside Chloe Dygert as they search for the team's first victory in the Belgian Classic.

The trio will be accompanied in tackling the 163km Monument by teammates Tiffany Cromwell, Soraya Paladin, and Alice Towers as they take on the might of SD Worx-Protime and Lidl-Trek.

