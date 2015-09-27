News shorts: Pinot grabs fourth win of 2015

Image 1 of 5 Thibaut Pinot is leading FDJ's GC ambitions Image 2 of 5 Sylvan Dillier (BMC) leads the breakaway with Boris Vallee (Lotto-Belisol) and Reto Hollenstein (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 World Champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Peter Sagan (Slovakia) on Franklin St (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Vinceno Nibali (Italy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) has a fourth victory in 2015 after beating Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) in a two-man sprint at the Tour du Gévaudan Languedoc-Roussillon on stage 1 of the 2.1 race. Pinot and Voeckler went clear from a select group in the final kilometres of the Col de la Pierre Plate where the FDJ rider pipped his compatriot on the line after good work by Arnold Jeanneson and Kenny Elissonde on the 7.5% average climb.

"We rode to control the breakaway," Pinot told Directvelo. "The legs were pretty good, so we upped the pace a bit on the second climb. Arnold and Kenny did a big job. Each rider has fulfilled his role. When Romain Bardet attacked on the climb, I did not go because I wanted to stay with Kenny. I told him to continue at a good pace. We were riding very fast. We knew it was going to be complicated to get away."

Pinot added Elissonde was crucial to setting up his stage win by keeping the pace and nullifying any attempts by rivals to attack off the front.





Pinot turns his attention to defending his race lead with stage 2 finishing in Mende, the sight of Tour de France's stage 14 finish where Pinot and Bardet where caught out by Steve Cummings and lost the stage win to the canny Briton. However Pinot was second in Mende at last year's Tour du Gévaudan Languedoc-Roussillon behind Alexis Vuillermoz (Ag2r-La Mondiale) as he finished fourth overall.





Pinot has just one overall victory on his palmares, the 2011 edition of the Settimana Ciclistica Lombarda by Bergamasca.

Boris Vallée moves to Fortuneo-Vital Concept

Boris Vallée has moved to French Pro-Continental squad Bretagne-Séché Environnement, to be known as Fortuneo-Vital Concept from next season, after two years with Lotto Soudal. The 22-year-old, who signed a two year deal with the team, offers a fast finish in sprint finishes and the team's general manager Emmanuel Hubert explained they will look to further his develop his talents.

"Boris is not only a great hope of Belgian cycling, he also learned his trade by sprinting alongside Greipel and Debusshere for two years," Hubert, who added Vallée's signing represents the team focus on youth. "We strongly believe in him. He have expanded our young group with Kevin Ledanois, Franck Bonnamour Dan McLay and even Eduardo Sepulveda who is only 24-years-old.

"Of course we must achieve short term results but the commitment of three years from Fortuneo Vital Concept [as team sponsor] allows us to have a medium-term vision," Hubert added. "These two partners have also indicated their ambitions on the Belgian market so we must be more present in Belgium, and recruiting Boris also goes in this direction. Like Bonnamour and McLay, Boris has a taste for the classics. With these three riders, we have potential for one-day races in Belgium

The team also signed Steve Tronet (Auber 93), Julien Loubet (Marseille 13 KTM), Chris Anker Sorensen (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Franck Bonnamour (neo) for the following season.

Vallée had top ten finishes on stages at the Tour Down Under, Tour of Norway and Tour de Wallonie, alongside top ten's in Ronde Van Zeeland Seaports, GP de Denain Porte du Hainaut and Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen.

