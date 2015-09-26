The Cyclingnews podcast: Our take on the men's World Championship road race

Tom Boonen (Belgium) plays it up for the camera (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

After a week of intense racing, Sunday will see the elite men take centre stage on the streets of downtown Richmond for the 259.9km World Championship road race. After a start on the University of Richmond campus on the west side of town, the men will cover 16 laps of the 16km course before the 2015 winner puts on his rainbow jersey.

In this podcast, Cyclingnews editor-in-chief Daniel Benson joins North American crew Laura Weislo, Kirsten Frattini and Pat Malach to discuss the course and how the weather, which calls for 60 percent chance of rain, could affect the race. American U23 rider Logan Owen gives his take on the course and how the rain that came down during the last lap of his race on Friday changed the tarmac, especially on the two cobbled climbs that come in the final 4km.

We hear from Belgians Tom Boonen, Greg van Avermaet and Philippe Gilbert, along with Czech hopeful Zdeněk Štybar, then each of the Cyclingnews team offers their top-three picks for tomorrow's race.

