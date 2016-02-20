Image 1 of 15 Tom-Jelte Slagter on the stage 1 podium at Haut Var (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 15 Movistar riders lead the bunch at Haut Var (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 15 The peloton in chasing mode at Haut Var. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 15 A breakaway at Haut Var (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 15 The peloton in action during stage 1 of Haut Var (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 15 Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 15 Stage 1 winner Tom-Jelte Slagter in the green jersey at Haut Var. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 15 The peloton in action during stage 1 of Haut Var (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 15 The early breakaway during stage 1 at Haut Var (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 15 The peloton in action during stage 1 of Haut Var (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 15 Cannondale riders active in the peloton at Haut Var. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 15 Tom-Jelte Slagter in yellow on the stage 1 podium at Haut Var (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 15 Tom-Jelte Slagter approaches the finish line of stage 1 at Haut Var (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 15 Tom-Jelte Slagter wins stage 1 at Haut Var (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 15 Tom-Jelte Slagter wins stage 1 at Haut Var (Image credit: Sirotti)

Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale) took the victory on stage 1 of the Tour du Haut Var-matin Saturday in Bagnols en Foret, finishing ahead of FDJ's Arthur Vichot and AG2R's Mickaël Chérel.

Slagter slipped away in the final 400 meters of the finishing climb to take the win. The peloton approached the final climb together, quickly stringing out in single file as Movistar's Antonio Pedrero attacked and gained a slight advantage.

Cofidis rider Anthony Turgis was the first to make contact with Pedrero and soon left the Movistar rider behind as he forged on alone. Turgis' advantage proved insufficient, however, as multiple counter attacks in the final 500 meters soon saw his gap disappear.

It was Slagter who eventually moved clear with enough of a surge to hold his advantage all the way to the line ahead of the FDJ and AG2R riders. Jésus Herrada (Movistar) was fourth, followed by Julien Simon (Cofidis).

“It was a great day," Slagter said. "The victory is always nice. I knew the final would suit me. It was all about positioning. I was in good position with five, six kilometers to go, so I could move up. I went over the top in third or fourth, full gas downhill so there was a gap behind me. Once I saw the gap was there, we came into the last kilometer and I thought if I waited they would probably catch us, and you’ll never know what could have happened. I surprised myself a little bit."

For Slagter, the win is a validation that he’s beyond the knee injury that hampered his last season.





The first stage took riders over 155km from Le Cannet des Maures to Bagnols en Foret, finishing with two short 8.2km circuits that included three climbs: the Vinom and twice up the Blavet, plus to short walls with grades of up to 20 percent.

The UCI 2.1 race concludes Sunday with the 206.8km stage on a circuit around Draguignan.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:53:03 2 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 3 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 7 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 8 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 9 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 11 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 13 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:06 15 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 16 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:09 18 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 20 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 21 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 22 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 23 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 24 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 26 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 27 David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 28 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 29 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 31 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 32 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 33 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 34 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 35 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 36 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 37 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 38 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 39 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:20 40 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 41 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 42 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 43 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 45 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 46 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 47 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 48 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:27 49 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:30 50 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 51 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 52 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:32 53 Kai Reus (Ned) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 54 Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:00:34 55 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 56 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 57 Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 58 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 59 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 0:00:40 60 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 61 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:42 62 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille 63 Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:52 64 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 0:01:01 65 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 0:01:06 66 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:19 67 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 68 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 69 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:22 70 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:26 71 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:01:27 72 Daan Myngheer (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille 0:01:36 73 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:39 74 Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre 75 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:09 76 Théo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 77 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:10 78 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:12 79 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:02:17 80 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 81 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 0:02:22 82 Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 83 Christophe Premont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 84 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 85 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 86 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:03:03 87 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille 88 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:13 89 Maxime Renault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 90 Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre 91 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 92 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 93 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 94 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 95 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 96 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 97 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 98 Florent Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 99 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 100 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 101 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille 102 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 103 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 104 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 105 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 106 Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 107 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 108 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:45 109 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:14 110 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 111 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:16 112 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:04:41 113 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:04:48 114 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:04:50 115 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:05:12 116 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:05:13 117 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 118 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:05:52 119 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:38 120 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre 122 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:06:40 123 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:53 124 Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 125 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille 0:07:09 126 Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:07:51 127 Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille 128 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling 129 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 130 Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille 131 Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 0:07:55 132 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 133 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 134 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:08:04 135 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 0:08:14 136 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:12:34 137 Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 138 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 139 Antonio Pedrero Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 140 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 141 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 142 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 143 Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:12:47 144 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:12:56 145 Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:16:50 146 Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:17:08 147 Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille 0:18:01 DNF Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie