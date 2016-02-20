Trending

Slagter wins opening stage at Tour du Haut Var

Cannondale rider will wear leader's jersey into Sunday's final stage

Tom-Jelte Slagter on the stage 1 podium at Haut Var

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Movistar riders lead the bunch at Haut Var

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The peloton in chasing mode at Haut Var.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
A breakaway at Haut Var

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The peloton in action during stage 1 of Haut Var

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Stage 1 winner Tom-Jelte Slagter in the green jersey at Haut Var.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The peloton in action during stage 1 of Haut Var

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The early breakaway during stage 1 at Haut Var

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The peloton in action during stage 1 of Haut Var

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Cannondale riders active in the peloton at Haut Var.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Tom-Jelte Slagter in yellow on the stage 1 podium at Haut Var

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Tom-Jelte Slagter approaches the finish line of stage 1 at Haut Var

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Tom-Jelte Slagter wins stage 1 at Haut Var

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Tom-Jelte Slagter wins stage 1 at Haut Var

(Image credit: Sirotti)

Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale) took the victory on stage 1 of the Tour du Haut Var-matin Saturday in Bagnols en Foret, finishing ahead of FDJ's Arthur Vichot and AG2R's Mickaël Chérel.

Slagter slipped away in the final 400 meters of the finishing climb to take the win. The peloton approached the final climb together, quickly stringing out in single file as Movistar's Antonio Pedrero attacked and gained a slight advantage.

Cofidis rider Anthony Turgis was the first to make contact with Pedrero and soon left the Movistar rider behind as he forged on alone. Turgis' advantage proved insufficient, however, as multiple counter attacks in the final 500 meters soon saw his gap disappear.

It was Slagter who eventually moved clear with enough of a surge to hold his advantage all the way to the line ahead of the FDJ and AG2R riders. Jésus Herrada (Movistar) was fourth, followed by Julien Simon (Cofidis).

“It was a great day," Slagter said. "The victory is always nice. I knew the final would suit me. It was all about positioning. I was in good position with five, six kilometers to go, so I could move up. I went over the top in third or fourth, full gas downhill so there was a gap behind me. Once I saw the gap was there, we came into the last kilometer and I thought if I waited they would probably catch us, and you’ll never know what could have happened. I surprised myself a little bit."

For Slagter, the win is a validation that he’s beyond the knee injury that hampered his last season.

The first stage took riders over 155km from Le Cannet des Maures to Bagnols en Foret, finishing with two short 8.2km circuits that included three climbs: the Vinom and twice up the Blavet, plus to short walls with grades of up to 20 percent.

The UCI 2.1 race concludes Sunday with the 206.8km stage on a circuit around Draguignan.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:53:03
2Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
3Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
5Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
7Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
8Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
9Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
10Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
11Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
12Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
13Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
14Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:06
15Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
16Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:09
18Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
20Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
21Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
22Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
23Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
24Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
25Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
26Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
27David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
28Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
29Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
30Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
31Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
32Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
33Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
35Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
36Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
37Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
38Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
39Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:20
40Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
41Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
42Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
43Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
45Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
46Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
47Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
48Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:27
49Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:30
50Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
51Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
52Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:32
53Kai Reus (Ned) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
54Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:00:34
55Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
56Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
57Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
58Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
59Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 930:00:40
60Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
61Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:42
62Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
63Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:52
64Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 930:01:01
65Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:01:06
66Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:19
67Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
68Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
69Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:22
70Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:26
71Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:01:27
72Daan Myngheer (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille0:01:36
73Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:39
74Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
75Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:09
76Théo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
77Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:10
78François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:12
79Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:02:17
80Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
81Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:02:22
82Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
83Christophe Premont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
84Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
85Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
86Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:03:03
87Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
88Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:13
89Maxime Renault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
90Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre
91Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
92Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
93Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
94Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
95Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
96Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
97Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
98Florent Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
99Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
100Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
101Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
102Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
103Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
104Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
105Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
106Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
107Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
108José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:45
109Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:14
110Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
111Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:16
112Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre0:04:41
113Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:04:48
114Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:04:50
115Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:05:12
116Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:05:13
117Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
118Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:05:52
119Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:38
120Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
121Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
122Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:06:40
123Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:53
124Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
125Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille0:07:09
126Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:07:51
127Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
128Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
129Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
130Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
131Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:07:55
132Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
133Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
134Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:08:04
135Tim De Troyer (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:08:14
136Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre0:12:34
137Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
138Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
139Antonio Pedrero Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
140Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
141Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
142Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
143Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armee de Terre0:12:47
144Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:12:56
145Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:16:50
146Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre0:17:08
147Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille0:18:01
DNFGaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step

 

