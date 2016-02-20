Slagter wins opening stage at Tour du Haut Var
Cannondale rider will wear leader's jersey into Sunday's final stage
Stage 1: Le Cannet des Maures - Bagnols en Forêt
Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale) took the victory on stage 1 of the Tour du Haut Var-matin Saturday in Bagnols en Foret, finishing ahead of FDJ's Arthur Vichot and AG2R's Mickaël Chérel.
Slagter slipped away in the final 400 meters of the finishing climb to take the win. The peloton approached the final climb together, quickly stringing out in single file as Movistar's Antonio Pedrero attacked and gained a slight advantage.
Cofidis rider Anthony Turgis was the first to make contact with Pedrero and soon left the Movistar rider behind as he forged on alone. Turgis' advantage proved insufficient, however, as multiple counter attacks in the final 500 meters soon saw his gap disappear.
It was Slagter who eventually moved clear with enough of a surge to hold his advantage all the way to the line ahead of the FDJ and AG2R riders. Jésus Herrada (Movistar) was fourth, followed by Julien Simon (Cofidis).
“It was a great day," Slagter said. "The victory is always nice. I knew the final would suit me. It was all about positioning. I was in good position with five, six kilometers to go, so I could move up. I went over the top in third or fourth, full gas downhill so there was a gap behind me. Once I saw the gap was there, we came into the last kilometer and I thought if I waited they would probably catch us, and you’ll never know what could have happened. I surprised myself a little bit."
For Slagter, the win is a validation that he’s beyond the knee injury that hampered his last season.
The first stage took riders over 155km from Le Cannet des Maures to Bagnols en Foret, finishing with two short 8.2km circuits that included three climbs: the Vinom and twice up the Blavet, plus to short walls with grades of up to 20 percent.
The UCI 2.1 race concludes Sunday with the 206.8km stage on a circuit around Draguignan.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:53:03
|2
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|3
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|7
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|11
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|13
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:06
|15
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:09
|18
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|20
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|21
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|23
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|24
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|27
|David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|28
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|29
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|31
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|32
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|33
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|35
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|36
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|37
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|38
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|39
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:20
|40
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|41
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|42
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|43
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|45
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|46
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|47
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:27
|49
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:30
|50
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|51
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|52
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:32
|53
|Kai Reus (Ned) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|54
|Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:34
|55
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|56
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|57
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|58
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|59
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:00:40
|60
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|61
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:42
|62
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|63
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:52
|64
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:01:01
|65
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:06
|66
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:19
|67
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:22
|70
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:26
|71
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:27
|72
|Daan Myngheer (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|0:01:36
|73
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:39
|74
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
|75
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:09
|76
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|77
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:10
|78
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:12
|79
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:17
|80
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|81
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:02:22
|82
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|83
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|84
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|85
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|86
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:03
|87
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|88
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:13
|89
|Maxime Renault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|90
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre
|91
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|92
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|93
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|94
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|96
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|97
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|98
|Florent Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|99
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|100
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|101
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|102
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|103
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|104
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|105
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|106
|Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|107
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|108
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:45
|109
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:14
|110
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|111
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:16
|112
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:04:41
|113
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:04:48
|114
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:04:50
|115
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:05:12
|116
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:05:13
|117
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|118
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:05:52
|119
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:38
|120
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|122
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:40
|123
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:53
|124
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|125
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|0:07:09
|126
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:07:51
|127
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|128
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|129
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|130
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|131
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:07:55
|132
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|133
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|134
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:08:04
|135
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:08:14
|136
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:12:34
|137
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|138
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|139
|Antonio Pedrero Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|140
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|141
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|142
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|143
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:12:47
|144
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:56
|145
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:16:50
|146
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:17:08
|147
|Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|0:18:01
|DNF
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
