News shorts: Lopez doubts Contador's Giro-Tour double

Image 1 of 5 Jesus Hernandez and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 David Lopez (Team Sky). (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 3 of 5 Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) celebrates with his teammate Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 The peloton passes under the La Course sign (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling Team) wins inaugural La Course by Le Tour de France (Image credit: AFP)

David Lopez questions whether Contador's Giro d'Italia and Tour de France double

Chris Froome's key domestique David Lopez has told Spanish daily Marca he isn't so sure that Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) will line up for both the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France, suggesting his compatriot is bluffing.

"Contador in the Giro? We at Sky do not believe that he will. In the end he may decide to stake everything on the Tour. It would not be the first time that he says one thing and does another," Lopez told the paper.

The 33-year-old Spaniard rode the Tour de France in 2013 when Chris Froome won the overall and also started alongside him at last year's Tour having also started the key warm up during the spring. With the arrival of the likes of Nicolas Roche, Lopez added that his place in the Tour squad is uncertain but he will be happy to race the Giro d'Italia in support of Richie Porte.

"Very good riders have arrived and it is increasingly difficult to be chosen for the team," Lopez added. "But I do love going to the Giro and I’ll work for Porte, who can win. And besides, [if he does] it would be my third victory when working for others after the [2007] Vuelta with Alejandro Valverde and the Tour with Froome. [We'll] see what happens in Italy."

Women's one-day Vuelta a España race back on

It seems the one-day women's race on the final day of the Vuelta a España will now go ahead for the first time in 2015 after a reshuffle of the calendar.

Spanish newspaper AS reports that UCI president Brian Cookson has provided verbal confirmation to the Spanish Cycling Federation (RFEC) that the race will be held on September 13. The four-day Lotto Belgium Tour stage race will now be held between September 8-11.

The race follows in the footstep of La Course, held on the Champs-Élysées last July, with Vuelta race director Javier Gullén telling Cyclingnews last year that it would take place on the Paseo de la Castellana boulevard in central Madrid. ASO, the owners of the Tour de France, secured 100% ownership of the Vuelta last March.

Gorka Izagirre dreaming of the Tour de France

A veteran of five grand tours, Movistar's Gorka Izagirre is dreaming of being selected for the Tour de France and helping Nairo Quintana to overall victory. The 27-year-old was part of the 2013 Tour squad when Quintana announced himself to the world with a stage win, second overall and the mountain and best young rider classifications.

Izagirre was also part of the 2014 Giro d'Italia team which was won by Quintana.

"Last year I rode two grand tours, Quintana won the Giro and the Vuelta in which Valverde was third," Izagirre told Biciciclismo. "It's a personal satisfaction. So this year be in the nine (rider team) for the Tour and to have Nairo with all the guarantees of winning would be very rewarding and personally satisfying. A dream. There is the possibility of winning."

Izagirre started his season with eighth overall at the Tour Down Under, including third on stage three to Stirling won by teammate Juan José Lobato, and is hoping to add to his four professional victories.

"I started well in Australia, close to victory, with a good level and I try to follow that line from now on," Izagirre said. "We went without a fixed leader, and the results, a stage win and two riders in the top ten on a WorldTour race is good for the team."