ASO secures 100% ownership of the Vuelta a Espana
Tour de France organisers extend their race ownership
According to Spanish new sources, Tour de France organiser, Amuary Sports Organisation (ASO), has completed a take over of Unipublic, the Spanish company that organises the Vuelta a Espana.
Related Articles
When the deal was first rumoured in February of 2008, then UCI president Pat McQuaid told Cyclingnews that he believed ASO had plans to create a "rival international federation." As well as the Tour, ASO controls, among others, the Paris-Nice and Paris-Roubaix, Fleche-Wallonne and Liege-Bastogne, as well as the Dakar Rally and owns the Le Parisien and L'Equipe newspapers.
There has been no formal announcement by ASO on their acquisition of the shares.
In February of this year, rumours began to circulate that ASO was considering buying the Giro d'Italia from RCS Sport, the owners of the Giro, to take complete control of all three grand tours although both parties have denied this is a possibility.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy