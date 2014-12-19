News Shorts: UCI denies sanction for La Course by La Vuelta

Image 1 of 4 The La Course peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 The 2015 Bardiani-CSF team kit (Image credit: Bardiani - CSF) Image 3 of 4 Vos sprints to the La Course victory (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 4 It was a beautiful day for racing during the opening stage of the Volta ao Algarve in Portugal. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

New hurdle for women's race at 2015 Vuelta a Espana

Plans for a women's race at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana ran into an unexpected obstacle this week when the UCI denied sanctioning for the one-day race because the chosen date conflicts with other international events, according to a report on AS.

Organisers planned the "La Course by La Vuelta" for September 13 to coincide with the final stage of the 2015 men's race, much like this year's inaugural La Course by le Tour de France took place on the Champs-Élysées in Paris before the men finished there.

The chosen date coincides with at least four other races on the international calendar, however, including the the Giro de Toscana (September 11-13), the Tour of Belgium (September 10-14), the Grand Prix Montreal (September 13) and the Chrono Champenois (September 13).

Organisers have started looking for solutions, including continuing attempts to persuade the governing body to let the race go on as planned. Spain's Superior Council of Sports, which has a good relationship with the UCI after helping with the world championships in Ponferrada, could also be asked to mediate.

Volta ao Algarve announces 2015 route

Portugal's Volta ao Algarve has announced the 2015 route for the UCI 2.1 race, which includes 768km of racing over five stages from February 18-22. The route follows a similar format to previous years, with a summit finish, a medium mountain stage, a time trial and two days for the sprinters.

The race will open with 168km route from Lagos to Albufeira that should suit the fast finishers. The fight for the overall will likely start during stage 2, a 192km trek from Lagoa to Monchique that includes a nearly 5km climb with a 7.6km grade just 6 km from the finish. The stage 3 time trial will be an 18.2km test from Vila do Bispo to Cape St. Vincent.

Day four's Queen Stage starts in Tavira and finishes atop of Malhão after traveling 212km. The stage ends with a short but steep 2.6km ascent with an average grade of 9.6 percent. Stage 5 concludes the race with a 178km route from Almodovar to Vilamoura that should provide another opportunity for the sprinters.

Team Sky, Ettix-Quick Step, Cannondale-Garmin, Lotto-Soudal and Katusha have already been named for the 2015 race. More teams will be announced next week. Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won last year’s edition during a strong opening to his 2014 season. The Polish rider won two stages and beat Alberto Contador in the general classification by 19 seconds.

2015 Volta ao Algarve Stages:

Stage 1: Lagos - Albufeira, 168km

Stage 2: Lagoon - Monchique, 192km

Stage 3: Vila do Bispo - Cape St. Vincent, 18.2km

Stage 4: Tavira - Malhão, 212km

Stage 5: Almodovar - Vilamoura, 178km





Italian Pro-Continental team Bardiani-CSF have revealed its team kit for the 2015 season. There is only minor changes to the 2014 jersey with green remaining the predominate colour on the ALE made kit. Small vertical stripes on the top and base of the jersey see the white sections of the jersey reduced while the shoulders now feature a thick black stripe that also runs down the side with a large Gaerne sponsor logo.