News shorts: Kittel out of Belgian race due to illness

Kittel ill again

Marcel Kittel doesn’t seem to have a grasp on the 2015 season. The Giant-Alpecin sprinter had to cancel his appearance in the Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen at the last minute, citing illness.

"After the Brussels Cycling Classic, Marcel continued to train but didn’t feel top fit," team coach Marc Reef told the Belga news agency. "When he started coming down with the flu, we decided not to let him start” in Friday’s race."

Kittel’s season has been marked by absence, and Reef hastened to add, "Marcel’s poor condition is not alarming. We expect him to ride the Omloop van het Houtland next week."

Sutherland pulls out of Australian Worlds team

Rory Sutherland has "respectively removed" himself from the riding the Richmond World Championships for Australia, for personal reasons.

"I've had to abruptly return Australia to be with my family. We have been affected by a devastating and fast moving cancer," he posted on Instagram.

"I appreciate all the heart warming support from friends, colleges and fans in this difficult time. I'd like to especially thank @movistar_team for their incredible support in allowing me time and freedom to be where I need to be."

Successful facial surgery for Boeckmans

Kris Boeckmans' face has been put back together with 50 screws and eight plates in more than five hours of surgery. The Lotto-Soudal rider will remain in intensive care for 24 hours at the ZOL Hospital in Genk, Belgium.

Surgeons repaired fractures to the nose, eye socket, and upper jawbone, as well as "some internal fractures." The jaw was blocked for two weeks to aid recovery.

On Monday his condition will be re-evaluated, with doctors deciding when he might be allowed to go home.

Hoogerland ends season with injury

Johnny Hoogerland (Team Roompot) has ended his season because of a broken arm. He crashed in the Izegem Koers a week ago.

However it was only this week that he was diagnosed with a fracture in his right hand. "Three weeks plaster and end of season," he tweeted.