Sutherland breaks collarbone in Mallorca Challenge crash

Image 1 of 3 Rory Sutherland (Movistar) (Image credit: Movistar) Image 2 of 3 Rory Sutherland (Australia) set the pace (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 Tinkoff-Saxo's Sutherland gives a pre-race interview (Image credit: Tour of Poland)

Rory Sutherland has distal left collarbone fracture after a crash during the Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana on Saturday, his team has confirmed. Sutherland crashed after only 17 kilometres into the third race of the Mallorca Challenge on the descent of the Coll d'En Claret. He and was forced to abandon immediately and was taken to hospital by ambulance where the break was confirmed.

“Not a great way to end January!!!! Broken Left Collar Bone for me. Such is life and plenty of time to heal!” Sutherland wrote on twitter. “Thanks to everyone for the kind words, I'm in good spirits, albeit a bit of pain. All part of professional sport #lookforward”

The race was only the second of Sutherland’s tenure at Movistar, after he signed for the team this winter. He will be transferred to his home in Girona on Sunday, where he will undergo further tests to see if surgery is necessary.