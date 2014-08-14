Hoogerland becomes first rider to sign for Roompot Orange

Image 1 of 2 Johnny Hoogerland joins the team in Corsica (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Orange Cycling (Image credit: Orange Cycling)

Having announced that it had secured a two-year sponsorship deal with Roompot, the planned Orange Cycling team has revealed its first signing for 2015. Team manager Michael Boogerd made the announcement on Wednesday that former Dutch champion Johhny Hoogerland would be joining the team.

At the press conference the team held ahead of stage three of the Eneco Tour, it was also confirmed that the team would be given a wildcard for next year's edition of the race.

Hoogerland, is currently riding for Androni Giocattoli on a one-year deal having ridden for the Dutch Vacansoleil team between 2009 and 2013.

The Roompot Orange Cycling Team aims to have a 18-rider roster solely consisting of Dutch riders with of a mix of experienced riders like Hoogerland, alongside young talents.

"We want young motivated riders where money isn't the main objective," said Boogerd at the press conference. "There is room for a ProContinental team in the Netherlands. There is enough talent. Cycling is doing well in the country so this is very important for Dutch Cycling. We want to give Dutch riders room to grow.

"There isn't always room at WorldTour and those teams are also internationally focused."

The creation of the Orange Cycling team will fill the gap between the WorldTour Belkin and Giant-Shimano teams and the numerous Continental teams in the Netherlands and Belgium.