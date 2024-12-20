'New team, new challenge' - Annemiek van Vleuten returns to pro peloton as Fenix-Deceuninck's performance mentor

'Look forward to sharing my experience from the past with the next generation' says former Tour de France winner

Annemiek van Vleuten (far right) joins Fenix-Deceuninck as Performance Mentor in 2025
Annemiek van Vleuten, a former Tour de France winner and multiple-time world champion, announced that she will join Fenix-Deceuninck as a performance mentor in 2025. 

"New team, new challenge! Will be joining Fenix-Deceuninck as performance mentor. Look forward to sharing my experience from the past with the next generation and helping them to become better athletes," Van Vleuten said in a post to her social media channels on Friday.

