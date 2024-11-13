'You need to dream big' - Puck Pieterse considers future road racing prospects and Tour de France yellow

By
published

'I think it showed that there is something possible in the future, maybe when I am a bit older' says best young rider jersey winner

Tour de France stage winner Puck Pieterse and overall leader Demi Vollering sprinting to the finish line on stage 4 in Liege 2024
Tour de France stage winner Puck Pieterse and overall leader Demi Vollering sprinting to the finish line on stage 4 in Liege 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Puck Pieterse is quickly becoming one of pro cycling's multi-discipline greats, upping the ante yet again when she sprinted to a stunning stage 4 victory at the Tour de France Femmes in a rain-soaked Liège and then sealed the event's best young rider victory atop the iconic Alpe d'Huez in August.

At just 22 years old, the Fenix-Deceuninck rider has already captured the attention of mountain biking and cyclocross fans through her winning performances and no-handed wheelies. Her success in her debut at the French Grand Tour now means that she is considering her prospects in road racing and dreaming about the yellow jersey. 

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.