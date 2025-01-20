New Pashley Roadfinder: British brand reboots with a dual-purpose Reynolds steel road bike

The hand-welded frame has 3D-printed parts, 45mm tyre clearance and is fitted with modern components

Pashley Roadfinder
Founded in 1926, Pashley Cycles is a brand most associated with traditional style bikes that look straight out of a TV murder mystery set in the 1950s. But alongside its retro collection, it’s steadily adding more modern styles, including the Pathfinder flat bar gravel bike in pedal-only and electric versions.

The latest addition to its range is the Roadfinder, which is available in four configurations: the road-oriented Roadfinder, the gravel spec Roadfinder X and electric versions of both. 

