New Parcours FKT gravel wheels are aero optimised for Panaracer GravelKing tyres

By
published

New wheelset designed around the popular all-rounder gravel tyre

UK aero wheel brand Parcours has a new aero gravel wheelset out. Called the FKT (standing for Fastest Known Time), it’s used the Panaracer GravelKing X1 in 40mm width as its partner tyre in its aero testing. 

Parcours says that most of the best gravel bike wheels aim to mitigate the negative impact of wide gravel bike tyres, with their more aggressive tread pattern than a road bike tyre. In contrast, it claims to have aero optimised the gravel tyre/wheel combo.

Paul Norman

Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages. 