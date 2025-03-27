New MAAP Aeon range uses Polartech Delta fabrics to air cooling for big days in the saddle.

By published

Endurance kit uses technical fabrics and a gravel seat pad for comfort

Australian brand MAAP has launched the 'Aeon' collection, consisting of a long and short sleeved jersey and bib shorts for men and women, which it says are aimed at long distance comfort for endurance riders, claiming that it has a ‘ghost-like’ feel and fit.

MAAP’s Aeon jerseys are made of Polartec Delta fabric, with a cut that’s less compressive, but still form fitting. 

Paul Norman

Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages. 

