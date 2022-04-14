New Giant Surge Pro - Top tier footwear developed with Team BikeExchange-Jayco

With prototypes on the feet of BikeExchange-Jayco riders like Adam Yates, Giant has taken input from the very top of the sport to give the previous Surge Pro a comprehensive overhaul, with a new upper design, more tunable fit, and a new 'dual-beam Exorail' outsole to allow some degree of lateral flex while maintaining heel to toe stiffness.

Same name, new shoe

The Surge Pro, the top tier shoe from Giant, hasn’t had an update since 2018, and while the DNA remains similar, the name is the most obvious similarity between the two.

The new version still champions Giants Exobeam sole concept, whereby the 100-per cent carbon sole is narrower left to right under the arch of the foot, but thicker, to allow torsional twisting of the sole to some degree to protect ankle and knee joints, while still maintaining fore/aft stiffness for pedalling efficiency. The previous model relied on a single ‘beam’ of carbon in the midfoot, whereas this new model, visually at least, has a more traditional looking sole. The beams still feature, but the sole itself is wider.

The uppers are polyurethane mesh with laser-cut perforations to aid cooling. The closure system, previously a two-Boa affair, has been bolstered by a Velcro strap at the forefoot to allow a more tuneable fit. Velcro straps are becoming a rarity in the best cycling shoes, but Giant still clearly believes they have a part to play. The fit, something which Giant champions, is based around a 360-degree foot closure system, and is claimed to bring the foot up to reach the upper rather than pushing the upper of the foot into the sole. The ‘Giant’ branding has been offloaded from the uppers to the sole too for a cleaner aesthetic.

The Boa dials haven’t dodged the update either, and are now the lower profile, smaller diameter Li2 version of the well-established system.

At 510g for a pair, the Surge Pro is the lightest pair of shoes Giant has ever produced, but lightweight hasn’t been at the sacrifice of comfort and fit; the removable sock liner features a tunable system for adjusting the arch support, the seams in the upper are welded rather than sewn, and the heel cup features SharkSkin material in an effort to keep things locked in place.

The new Surge Pro shares its DNA with the old model, but with many updates (Image credit: Giant)

Colours and pricing

The Giant Surge Pro is available in three colours: White, black ('Gunmental'), and an iridescent blue ('Chromaflair'). They're available in sizes EU41-48, with half sizes available between 41.5 and 45.5.

If you want to slip your feet into a pair, then they’ll set you back a cool $399 / £299 /€350.