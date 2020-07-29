Elite upgrades turbo trainer range with new Direto XR

Image 1 of 3 The Elite Direto XR (Image credit: Elite) Image 2 of 3 A side view (Image credit: Elite) Image 3 of 3 The legs fold away for storage or travel (Image credit: Elite)

After COVID-19 lockdown saw cyclists around the world turn to their home trainers en masse, Elite has taken a look at its line of trainers and taken things to the next level with the new Direto XR direct-drive smart turbo trainer, released on Wednesday.

Entering the Italian company's range, the Direto XR builds on the Direto X, making improvements in just about every aspect of the smart trainer.

Headline figures on the XR include advanced gradient simulation and power output, while the main line from Elite is that getting ready to ride is easier than ever, with a 'Plug & Play' configuration and a claimed setup time of under five minutes.

Improvements made for the Direto XR include the simulation of gradients of up to 24 per cent, up from 18 on the Direto, while the maximum power output it can handle is 2300 watts, up from 2100. It should handle everything you can ask of a home trainer, then.

There's improved power reading accuracy too, with the integrate OTS (optical torque sensor) power meter measuring your output with 1.5 per cent accuracy either way.

Ease of use is a big draw too, with Elite throwing in a pre-installed Shimano 105 (or equivalent) pre-installed cassette so you can get riding right away. With our review of the Direto X seeing the lack of a cassette as one of the very few negatives about the trainer, it's a welcome touch.

"This is ideal to start working out as quickly as possible, with no need to install the sprocket cassette or the home trainer legs: just unfold the snap-action support legs, install your bicycle and connect it to a power source," says Elite.

Elite also includes a 12-month free subscription to their My E-Training software package in the box, while a month of Zwift is also included. It goes without saying that the trainer is compatible with all major virtual cycling apps, from TrainerRoad to Rouvy, the Sufferfest, and beyond. The Direto XR is compatible with a range of MacOS, iOS, Android and Windows devices via Bluetooth and ANT+ FE-C too, as expected.

The Elite Direto XR is available to purchase now for an RRP of £824.99.

Elite Direto XR technical specifications

Power meter: Integrated OTS (Optical Torque Sensor)

Power reading accuracy: 1.5%

Maximum power: 1,100 watts at 20kph, 2300 watts at 40kph

Maximum simulated gradient: 24%

Wireless communication: ANT+™ (FE-C, Power, Speed&Cadence) and Bluetooth (FTMS, Power and Speed&Cadence)

Control via: Smartphone, Tablet, Bike Computer, Sports Watches, Windows and mac. Computer ANT+™ and/or Bluetooth

Compatible with: Elite My E-training software & app, Zwift, TrainerRoad, Rouvy, the Sufferfest and More

Flywheel weight: 4.5kg

Total weight: 16.2kg

Dimensions: 650x840x550mm (open), 650x300x550mm (folded)