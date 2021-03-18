Trending

New dates for Algarve, Andalucía, Ronde van Drenthe in revised 2021 calendars

By

Coronavirus pandemic reshuffles calendar but fewer races cancelled

HOOGEVEEN NETHERLANDS MARCH 17 Tiffany Cromwell of Australia and Team Canyon SRAM Racing Chloe Hosking of Australia and Team Ale Cipollini during the 13rd Ronde van Drenthe 2019 UCI Womens WorldTour a 1657km race from Zuidwolde to Hoogeveen RondevDrenthe on March 17 2019 in Hoogeveen Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Riders on the VAM-berg in the 2020 Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

One year on from mass cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic, the UCI announced on Thursday the revised 2021 road calendars, with 70 races postponed and 60 cancelled events for the year so far. 

It's a vast improvement from 2020, when hundreds of races, including the Olympic Games and Paris-Roubaix, were called off or postponed. In all, half of the women's WorldTour and 66 days of racing in the men's WorldTour did not happen last season.

The picture is more optimistic in 2021, although the first races of the year - the Tour Down Under and Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Races - truncated the start of the WorldTour for men and women, respectively. All of the remaining men's and women's WorldTour events have either kept their original dates or been given revised dates later in the season.

The Women's WorldTour has lost the RideLondon Classique and the new Itzulia stage race but gained the Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa (July 31). The Ronde van Drenthe, postponed from March 14 into a new date on October 23, is now the final race in the series. Other date shifts include moving the Women's Tour from June to October 4-9 and the Tour of Chongming Island from May to October 14-16.

The men's WorldTour calendar is unchanged except for the move of the one-day Eschborn-Frankfurt, which was cancelled in 2020, from May 1 to September 19.

Should further postponements be necessary, the UCI has extended the road season to October 31.

"I thank the different stakeholders of men's and women's professional road cycling for their collaboration," UCI President David Lappartient said. "Together, we have managed to establish a coherent revised calendar that suits the concerned parties. 

"I would also like to point out that the UCI WorldTour and the UCI Women's WorldTour, which bring together the biggest men's and women's one-day races and stage races, have already seen some major events take place. The 2021 editions of these two series look promising. This success can be credited to the measures taken by the UCI, in collaboration with organisers, teams and riders, to ensure the season can go ahead in the best possible conditions while protecting the health of riders and all participants."

Other early season postponements were given new dates: the women's Vuelta CV Feminas (April 18) and Setmana Ciclista Valenciana Feminas (May 6-9), and men's Vuelta Murcia (May 23) from February, Volta ao Algarve (May 5-9), Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta del Sol (May 18-22), GP de Denain (September 21). The Giro di Sicily moved from April to September 28-October 1, the Saudi Tour to October 19-23 and the Drentse Acht van Westerveld to October 22.

The UCI also confirmed new dates for the Joe Martin Stage Race from August 26-29 but have not yet updated the dates for Tour of the Gila, which is looking to move from late April to September 29-October 3.

Races that have been cancelled include the Tour de Yorkshire men's and women's races, Bretagne Ladies Tour, Vuelta a Madrid, the Chrono Gatineau and Tour de Gatineau, and the Deutschland Tour.

2021 postponed or cancelled road races (> x.2)
Start DateEnd DateStatusRaceClass (Category)
3/21/21 New DatePer Sempre "Alfredo"1.1 (ME)
4/6/214/9/21CancelledCircuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire2.1 (ME)
4/8/214/10/21CancelledThe Princess Maha Chackri Sirindhorn's Cup "Women's Tour of Thailand"2.1 (WE)
4/11/21 Cancelled66 Klasika Primavera de Amorebieta1.1 (ME)
4/14/214/18/21New DateVolta a la Comunitat Valenciana2.Pro (ME)
4/17/21 New DateTour du Jura Cycliste1.1 (ME)
4/18/21 New DateVuelta CV Feminas1.1 (WE)
5/2/215/9/21New DateTour du Rwanda2.1 (ME)
5/4/215/8/21CancelledBretagne Ladies Tour CERATIZIT2.1 (WE)
5/5/215/9/21New DateVolta ao Algarve em Bicicleta2.Pro (ME)
5/6/215/9/21New DateV Setmana Ciclista Valenciana - Vuelta Comunitat Valenciana Feminas2.1 (WE)
5/6/215/9/21CancelledVuelta a la Comunidad de Madrid2.1 (ME)
5/13/21 New DateEmakumeen Nafarroako Women's Elite Classics1.1 (WE)
5/13/21 New DateTrofeo Calvia1.1 (ME)
5/14/21 New DateNavarra Women's Elite Classics1.1 (WE)
5/14/21 New DateTrofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Lloseta - Deia)1.1 (ME)
5/15/21 New DateTrofeo Andratx - Mirador des Colomer (Puerto Pollença)1.1 (ME)
5/16/21 New DateGran Premio Ciudad de Eibar1.1 (WE)
5/16/21 New DateTrofeo Playa de Palma - Palma1.1 (ME)
5/21/215/24/21ShortenedTour of Norway2.Pro (ME)
5/23/215/30/21DowngradedTour of Japan2.2 (ME)
5/23/215/23/21New DateVuelta Ciclista a la Región de Murcia "Costa Calida"2.1 (ME)
5/30/21 CancelledRideLondon Classique1.WWT (WE)
6/4/21 CancelledTour de Gatineau1.1 (WE)
6/5/21 CancelledTacx Pro Classic / Ronde van Zeeland1.1 (ME)
6/5/21 New DateDwars door het Hageland1.Pro (ME)
6/16/21 Cancelled73 °Halle-Ingooigem1.1 (ME)
7/14/217/18/21New DateSettimana Ciclistica Italiana2.1 (ME)
7/18/21 New DateVolta Limburg Classic1.1 (ME)
7/31/21 New DateHeylen Vastgoed Heistse Pijl1.1 (ME)
8/20/21 New DateGrote Prijs Marcel Kint1.1 (ME)
8/26/218/29/21CancelledColorado Classic2.1 (WE)
8/28/21 New DateBrussels Cycling Classic1.Pro (ME)
9/5/219/9/21New DateTour de Taiwan2.1 (ME)
9/19/21 New DateEschborn-Frankfurt1.UWT (ME)
9/21/21 New DateGrand Prix de Denain - Porte du Hainaut1.Pro (ME)
9/23/219/26/21New DateGreek Monuments Tour2.1 (ME)
9/28/2110/1/21New DateGiro di Sicilia - Tour of Sicily2.1 (ME)
10/1/21 New DateRoute Adélie de VItré1.1 (ME)
10/2/21 New DateClassic Loire Atlantique1.1 (ME)
10/2/21 New DateEurométropole Tour1.Pro (ME)
10/2/21 New DateGiro dell'Emilia Internazionale Donne Elite1.Pro (WE)
10/4/2110/9/21New DateWomen's Tour2.WWT (WE)
10/11/21 New DateCoppa Agostoni - Giro delle Brianze1.1 (ME)
10/13/21 New DateGiro del Veneto1.1 (ME)
10/14/2110/16/21New DateTour of Chongming Island - UCI Women's WorldTour2.WWT (WE)
10/17/21 New DateVeneto Classic1.Pro (ME)
10/19/2110/23/21New DateSaudi Tour2.1 (ME)
10/23/21 New DateUCI Women's WorldTour Ronde van Drenthe1.WWT (WE)
10/24/21 New DateRonde van Drenthe1.1 (ME)