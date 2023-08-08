Argentina's new track bike could be the wildest one yet
The T-RED XR3 stands out from a mile away, even in a velodrome full of outlandish track bikes
Track bike frame design seems to have broken new ground over the last few years, with designs becoming wilder and more outlandish than ever before, which we assume is in no small part due to the more relaxed UCI tube profile rules.
Hope and Lotus released their striking track bike effort for Team GB back in 2020 and recently announced a radical new version in the run-up to the Paris Olympics next year. We also recently uncovered new machines from Look and BMC at the velodrome during the Glasgow Worlds Championships.
We got to check out another couple of striking track bikes at the velodrome this week in the form of team Argentina's Toot Engineering / T-RED X23. We covered this project and the development of the bike back in May, and you can read lots of the technical details in that piece. Fast forward a few months though and the XR3 is being raced at the World Championships.
The standout feature of the bike is the frankly mind-blowing handlebar and stem setup, alongside a tiny angular frame and disc and tri-spoke wheel combination. The bike is 3d printed aluminium alloy and steel and though it bears the brand name 'T-RED', the design has been done in collaboration with Toot Engineering head of research and T-RED founder Romolo Stanco.
Cyclingnews Editor Peter Stuart managed to get some shots of a completed model at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow.
A second machine
We also snapped a second bike, which dare we say looks a little bit more conventional than the bike featured above. The key standout here is that this bike doesn't have the radical integrated handlebar and the frame is slightly - albeit not much - more conventional in appearance.
T-RED and Toot are said to have a road bike in the works so watch this space. If the track bikes are anything to go by it promises to be eye-catching at the very least.
