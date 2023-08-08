Argentina's new track bike could be the wildest one yet

Track bike frame design seems to have broken new ground over the last few years, with designs becoming wilder and more outlandish than ever before, which we assume is in no small part due to the more relaxed UCI tube profile rules.

Hope and Lotus released their striking track bike effort for Team GB back in 2020 and recently announced a radical new version in the run-up to the Paris Olympics next year. We also recently uncovered new machines from Look and BMC at the velodrome during the Glasgow Worlds Championships.

We got to check out another couple of striking track bikes at the velodrome this week in the form of team Argentina's Toot Engineering / T-RED X23. We covered this project and the development of the bike back in May, and you can read lots of the technical details in that piece. Fast forward a few months though and the XR3 is being raced at the World Championships.

The standout feature of the bike is the frankly mind-blowing handlebar and stem setup, alongside a tiny angular frame and disc and tri-spoke wheel combination. The bike is 3d printed aluminium alloy and steel and though it bears the brand name 'T-RED', the design has been done in collaboration with Toot Engineering head of research and T-RED founder Romolo Stanco.

Cyclingnews Editor Peter Stuart managed to get some shots of a completed model at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow.

The cockpit of the bike is truly wild. We believe T-RED is calling it the Swanigami. A tiny headtube supports a huge positive rise stem and integrated handlebar. There's no bar tape or grips currently, perhaps the rider will use chalk on his hands as favoured by some sprinters (Image credit: Future / Peter Stuart)

The seat tube and bottom bracket and top tube junctions feature triangular gussets. These looks to be strengthening pieces more than aero features, but we're not totally sure (Image credit: Future / Peter Stuart)

Argentinian rider Facundo Lezica will be racing this X23 on the track in Glasgow. We understand this bike has been custom-built for him and the stiffness of the frame is tuned to his requirements (Image credit: Future / Peter Stuart)

Another side on shot of that incredible handlebar. The fork crown is quite square and has neither paper thin clearances or the super wide legs seen on some other machines (Image credit: Future / Peter Stuart)

The drivetrain is interesting. We have a Rotor Aldhu chainset and Power2Max power meter paired with a Csoltmester chainring, sprocket and chain which are made in Budapest, Hungary. Note the slightly old school now (but very light) Tufo rear tyre which looks to be a tubular (Image credit: Future / Peter Stuart)

We assume the seatpost clamp is some sort of wedge tightened by the hex bolt at the rear. The seatpost itself is titanium. The printed steel frame construction is said to be stronger than regular forged or drawn steel (Image credit: Future / Peter Stuart)

A second machine

We also snapped a second bike, which dare we say looks a little bit more conventional than the bike featured above. The key standout here is that this bike doesn't have the radical integrated handlebar and the frame is slightly - albeit not much - more conventional in appearance.

T-RED and Toot are said to have a road bike in the works so watch this space. If the track bikes are anything to go by it promises to be eye-catching at the very least.

This bike looks a little more normal and has a standard handlebar stem paired to what look like some 3d printed aero bars (Image credit: Future / Peter Stuart)

These bars have grips on and are paired to a carbon fibre stem which looks like (but isn't) a Zipp Sprint SL stem (Image credit: Future / Peter Stuart)

The stem is actually from BLKTEC, but more notably in this image, look how narrow those bars are (Image credit: Future / Peter Stuart)