'My attack was the speed of the lead-out' –Two-pronged Lidl-Trek effort falls short at Women's Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

Amanda Spratt and Niamh Fisher-Black were at the pointy end but could not match the speed of the small group sprint rivals

GEELONG AUSTRALIA FEBRUARY 01 Amanda Spratt of Australia and Team Lidl Trek crosses the finish line during the 9th Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race 2025 Womens Elite a 1418km one day race from Geelong to Geelong UCIWWT on February 01 2025 in Geelong Australia Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Amanda Spratt (Lidl-Trek) crossing the line at the Women's Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lidl-Trek strategised that patience would be a virtue at the Women's Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race on Saturday. 

To a degree, it was, with Niamh Fisher-Black, a pre-race favourite, placing seventh in a reduced bunch sprint claimed by Ally Wollaston (FDJ Suez), while Amanda Spratt finished 11 seconds off the pace for 13th. 

Sophie Smith