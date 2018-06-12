Murphy takes back Cyclingnews' Bell Lap criterium series lead

The Bell Lap series on Cyclingnews (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Athens Twilight winner and first Cyclingnews Bell Lap series leader John Murphy regained his lead in the overall classification thanks to solid performances in the Armed Forces Cycling Classic.

The Holowesko-Citadel rider was fourth in the Clarendon Cup behind Unitedhealthcare's Eric Marcotte, but made the podium the next day in the Crystal Cup, coming a close second to Cory Williams (Elevate-KHS).

The result was enough to push Murphy back into the series lead, although he is tied on points with Sam Bassetti (Elevate-KHS), who won the opening race in Tulsa Tough. Third overall is Shane Kline (Smart Stop), winner of the Tour of Somerville.

On the women's side, Sam Schneider (IS Corp) extended her lead in the rankings with a victory on the Tulsa Tough opening day and a third place on Saturday. Schneider leads with 90 points over teammate Josie Talbot, who scored a second place on Friday and was just off the podium in both of the weekend's races in Tulsa.

Erica Allar (Rally Cycling) remains in third, tied with Valentina Scandolara (Roxsolt Attaquer), winner of the River Parks Criterium in Tulsa.

The Cyclingnews Bell Lap point series highlights the most important, historic and challenging races on the criterium circuit from Athens Twilight to the finale in Atlantic City in September. Points are awarded to the top 10 men and women throughout the 19 races, and ties are decided on the number of first places, seconds, thirds and so on.

The Bell Lap men's and women's titles will be awarded to the riders who score the most points over the course of the season in the final overall standings.

Bell Lap overall standings after Tulsa Tough and Armed Forces Cycling Classic (June 10)

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Murphy (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p) 55 pts 2 Sam Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 55 3 Shane Kline (Smart Stop Selft Storage) 51 4 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 49 5 Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse) 47 6 Kevin Goguen (CRCA/Jamison Capital - Cannonda) 40 7 Scott Law (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 40 8 Scott Mcgill (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 32 9 Ulises Castillo (Jelly Belly P B Maxxis) 28 10 Cory Williams (Elevate/KHS) 25 11 Eric Marcotte (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team) 25 12 Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling) 25 13 Jeff Schiller (Towheelsepicsportsperformanceay) 25 14 Philip Short (Nine Lives Carbon Repair) 24 15 Eric Brunner (303 Project) 22 16 Cesar Marte (EDA-Evolution Cycling Team) 18 17 Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling) 18 18 Bryan Gomez (Holowesko-Citadel | Arapahoe) 18 19 Winston David (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory) 15 20 Daniel Summerhill (Texas Roadhouse) 15 21 Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle) 15 22 Frank Travieso (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team) 15 23 Eric Young (Rally Pro Cycling) 14 24 Samuel Grove (Los Angeles Bicycle Club) 14 25 Brandon Feehery (Bare Racing) 12 26 Sam Rosenholtz (Toronto Hustle) 12 27 Alex Mclaughlin (Butcherbox Cycling) 12 28 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Devo) 12 29 Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar) 12 30 Connor Sallee (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory) 11 31 Tom Gibbons (Unattached) 10 32 Diego Milan Jimenez (Team Inteja-DCT) 10 33 Kurt Penno (Toronto Hustle) 10 34 Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 9 35 Emile Abraham (NGCA Elite p/b Tyler Perry Stud) 8 36 James Hilyer 8 37 Stalin Quiterio (CRCA-Dave Jordan Racing) 8 38 Eric Young (Rally Cycling) 8 39 Michael Jones (Nalgene - Sager Beer Works) 8 40 Lachlan Holliday (Piedmont College) 8 41 Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team) 6 42 Kevin Girkins (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 6 42 David Gabburo (Amore & Vita - Prodir) 6 44 Oliver Flautt (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory) 4 45 Corey Davis (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory) 4 46 Hugo Scala Jr (Matrix RBM) 4 47 Luke Mudgway (Cycling Chb) 4 48 Fabian Lienhard (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe) 4 49 Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle) 4 50 Cooper Willsey 4 51 Noah Granigan (CCB Velotooler Cycling Team) 1 52 Joe Lewis (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p) 2 53 Maxx Chance (303 Project) 2 54 Rafael Adolfo German Meran (EDA Evolution Cycling Team) 2 55 Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling) 2 56 David Dawson (Team Skyline) 2 57 Jonah Mead-VanCort (Ccb Foundation - Sicleri) 2 58 Akil Campbell (Ngca Elite p/b Tyler Perry Studios And Pharmaco) 2 59 Eder Frayre (Elevate/KHS) 1 60 Carlos Tejeda (Verrazano Team Racing) 1 61 Declan Irvine (Devo Tnn) 1