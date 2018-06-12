Trending

Murphy takes back Cyclingnews' Bell Lap criterium series lead

Sam Schneider extends her lead



The Bell Lap series on Cyclingnews
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Athens Twilight winner and first Cyclingnews Bell Lap series leader John Murphy regained his lead in the overall classification thanks to solid performances in the Armed Forces Cycling Classic.

The Holowesko-Citadel rider was fourth in the Clarendon Cup behind Unitedhealthcare's Eric Marcotte, but made the podium the next day in the Crystal Cup, coming a close second to Cory Williams (Elevate-KHS).

The result was enough to push Murphy back into the series lead, although he is tied on points with Sam Bassetti (Elevate-KHS), who won the opening race in Tulsa Tough. Third overall is Shane Kline (Smart Stop), winner of the Tour of Somerville.

On the women's side, Sam Schneider (IS Corp) extended her lead in the rankings with a victory on the Tulsa Tough opening day and a third place on Saturday. Schneider leads with 90 points over teammate Josie Talbot, who scored a second place on Friday and was just off the podium in both of the weekend's races in Tulsa.

Erica Allar (Rally Cycling) remains in third, tied with Valentina Scandolara (Roxsolt Attaquer), winner of the River Parks Criterium in Tulsa.

The Cyclingnews Bell Lap point series highlights the most important, historic and challenging races on the criterium circuit from Athens Twilight to the finale in Atlantic City in September. Points are awarded to the top 10 men and women throughout the 19 races, and ties are decided on the number of first places, seconds, thirds and so on.

The Bell Lap men's and women's titles will be awarded to the riders who score the most points over the course of the season in the final overall standings.

Bell Lap overall standings after Tulsa Tough and Armed Forces Cycling Classic (June 10)

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Murphy (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p)55pts
2Sam Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)55
3Shane Kline (Smart Stop Selft Storage)51
4Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)49
5Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse)47
6Kevin Goguen (CRCA/Jamison Capital - Cannonda)40
7Scott Law (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)40
8Scott Mcgill (Gateway Harley-Davidson)32
9Ulises Castillo (Jelly Belly P B Maxxis)28
10Cory Williams (Elevate/KHS)25
11Eric Marcotte (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team)25
12Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)25
13Jeff Schiller (Towheelsepicsportsperformanceay)25
14Philip Short (Nine Lives Carbon Repair)24
15Eric Brunner (303 Project)22
16Cesar Marte (EDA-Evolution Cycling Team)18
17Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)18
18Bryan Gomez (Holowesko-Citadel | Arapahoe)18
19Winston David (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)15
20Daniel Summerhill (Texas Roadhouse)15
21Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle)15
22Frank Travieso (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team)15
23Eric Young (Rally Pro Cycling)14
24Samuel Grove (Los Angeles Bicycle Club)14
25Brandon Feehery (Bare Racing)12
26Sam Rosenholtz (Toronto Hustle)12
27Alex Mclaughlin (Butcherbox Cycling)12
28Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Devo)12
29Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar)12
30Connor Sallee (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)11
31Tom Gibbons (Unattached)10
32Diego Milan Jimenez (Team Inteja-DCT)10
33Kurt Penno (Toronto Hustle)10
34Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson)9
35Emile Abraham (NGCA Elite p/b Tyler Perry Stud)8
36James Hilyer8
37Stalin Quiterio (CRCA-Dave Jordan Racing)8
38Eric Young (Rally Cycling)8
39Michael Jones (Nalgene - Sager Beer Works)8
40Lachlan Holliday (Piedmont College)8
41Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team)6
42Kevin Girkins (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)6
42David Gabburo (Amore & Vita - Prodir)6
44Oliver Flautt (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)4
45Corey Davis (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)4
46Hugo Scala Jr (Matrix RBM)4
47Luke Mudgway (Cycling Chb)4
48Fabian Lienhard (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe)4
49Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)4
50Cooper Willsey4
51Noah Granigan (CCB Velotooler Cycling Team)1
52Joe Lewis (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p)2
53Maxx Chance (303 Project)2
54Rafael Adolfo German Meran (EDA Evolution Cycling Team)2
55Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)2
56David Dawson (Team Skyline)2
57Jonah Mead-VanCort (Ccb Foundation - Sicleri)2
58Akil Campbell (Ngca Elite p/b Tyler Perry Studios And Pharmaco)2
59Eder Frayre (Elevate/KHS)1
60Carlos Tejeda (Verrazano Team Racing)1
61Declan Irvine (Devo Tnn)1

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pro Cycling)90pts
2Josie Talbot (ISCorp Pro Cycling)67
3Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)45
4Valentina Scandolara (Roxsolt Attaquer)45
5Georgia Baker (Fearless Femme Racing/Altamira)45
6Kendall Ryan (TIBCO-SVB)43
7Laura Jorgensen (Feed Hungry Kids Project Women)40
8Harriet Owen (Hagens-Berman/Supermint)36
9Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Van Dessel)35
10Alison Jackson (TIBCO-SVB)34
11Peta Mullens (Hagens Berman Supermint)30
12Jen Luebke (Hagens Berman Supermint)25
13Ingrid Drexel (TIBCO-SVB)24
14Skylar Schneider (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)22
15Sharlotte Lucas (Roxsolt Attaquer)19
16Colleen Gulick (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)18
17Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team)18
18Christina Gokey Smith (Colavita Bialetti Pro Cycling T)18
19Emma Bast (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)15
20Miriam Brouwer (Cyclery Racing)15
21Lily Williams (Hagens Berman supermint)14
22Deborah Leedale-Brown (Team Eps-m3 p/b Brielle Cyclery)12
23Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme Racing/Altamira)13
24Lauretta Hanson (UnitedHealthcare)12
25Tina Pic (Colavita/Bialetti Pro Cycling Team)12
25Kyrstin Bluhm (Papa Johns)10
26Rachel Langdon (Gray Goat Mobile Bullseye Total)10
27Masha Schneider (CRCA-e2value)10
28Jessie Hodges (ISCorp powered by Progess Software)10
29Caroline Baur (Iscorp Pro Cycling)10
30Summer Moak (Rally Cycling)8
31Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media Elite Women)8
32Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman Supermint)8
33Alijah Beatty (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)8
34Nicola Macdonald (Fearless Femme Racing)8
35Julie Kuleicza (Hagens-Berman/Supermint)6
36Charlotte Culver (Roxsolt Attaquer)6
37Dori Buckethal (Nsmi Racing)6
38Chelsea Knapp (CycleWeRX)6
39Yussely Mendivil Soto (Iscorp Pro Cycling)6
40Kat Sweatt (Mellow Mushroom p/b Van Dessel)4
41Nicolle Bruderer (TIBCO-SVB)4
42Lori Romero (High Gear-Trek-WW)4
43Annie Foreman-Mackey (Cyclery Racing)4
44Katie Clouse (DNA Cycling Team)3
45Ainhoa Perez-Diez (NSMI RACING)3
46Ashlee Ankudinoff (Fearless Femme Racing/Altamira)2
47Lisa Cordova (Cyclesport Specialized p b Musc)2
48Michaela Drummond (DNA Cycling Team)2
49Flavia Oliveria (Fearless Femme Racing)2
50Emily Flynn (Cyclery Racing)2
51Nicole Mertz (THE METEOR INTELLIGENTSIA)1
52Elspeth Huyett (Mathletes Racing)1
53Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista)1
54Jennifer Caicedo (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)1

 