Muriel Furrer remembered as investigation into her tragic death continues

18-year-old Swiss rider died after crashing during UCI World Championships

Muriel Furrer passed away after a crash during the junior women's road race (Image credit: UCI)

Family and friends of Muriel Furrer recently attended a memorial service to remember the 18-year-old Swiss rider who died during the UCI World Championships in Zurich, as the investigation into the causes of her tragic death continues. 

Furrer sustained a critical head injury when she crashed during the junior women's road race in circumstances that remain unclear. Race officials and medical teams apparently did not see Furrer crash and questions have emerged about exactly how long she remained alone, without receiving medical attention. 

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
