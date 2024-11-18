Muriel Furrer remembered as investigation into her tragic death continues

Muriel Furrer passed away after a crash during the junior women's road race

Family and friends of Muriel Furrer recently attended a memorial service to remember the 18-year-old Swiss rider who died during the UCI World Championships in Zurich, as the investigation into the causes of her tragic death continues.

Furrer sustained a critical head injury when she crashed during the junior women's road race in circumstances that remain unclear. Race officials and medical teams apparently did not see Furrer crash and questions have emerged about exactly how long she remained alone, without receiving medical attention.

Almost eight weeks after Furrer's death, Swiss authorities continue to investigate what led to her crash and death. No criminal proceedings have been opened.

"The extensive investigations involving the Institute of Legal Medicine at the University and the Forensic Institute of Zurich are ongoing. The investigation is not yet complete," the Zurich public prosecutor's office told Swiss newspaper Blick.

"It is not possible to make any predictions about when the investigation will be completed at this time, as not all investigative measures have been completed, for example, the pending report from the Institute of Legal Medicine."

The public prosecutor's office did not rule out charges. A local organising committee organises the World Championships on behalf of the UCI.

"In such cases, the law enforcement authorities always examine from the outset whether there has been any criminal misconduct and whether criminal proceedings should be initiated as a result. To date, no criminal proceedings have been initiated," the Zurich public prosecutor's office said.

Furrer's death sparked an outpouring of emotion during the World Championships and afterwards.

Hundreds of people recently gathered in Uster, near Zurich to remember Furrer, including her family, friends and former teammates. The mother of Gino Mäder, who died last year after a crash at the Tour de Suisse, also attended the memorial service.

The church was adorned with large photographs of Muriel, with hundreds of small candles and large pink candles surrounding a wreath of flowers spelling Muriel's name.

Her parents and family wrote personal messages, which were read by the priest.

“Why couldn’t I go in your place? How are we supposed to live without you?" her mother Christine wrote.

"Muriel, you laughed so much and had so many talents. I was always one of your biggest fans.

"And we still had so many plans together. We'll see each other again in heaven, I'm looking forward to it."

Zurich councillor Mario Fehr suggested that "Muriel remains a role model for us. She wants us to smile when we think of her."

Muriel Furrer's grave in her hometown of Egg has been surrounded by flowers and photographs. One message reads: "When the sun of life sets, the stars of memory shine."

Local councillor Mario Fehr gave a speech and touched on the subject of safety.

“There have been too many deaths. The UCI must intensify safety discussions, and we will apply significant pressure,” he said.