Neylan signs with new Movistar team

The Movistar women’s team has announced the signing of Rachel Neylan for the 2018 season.

Neylan, 35, joins after spending the last three seasons at Orica-Scott and is the ninth rider to be announced by the new Spanish team.

At the start of October, the first eight riders were unveiled, with the squad set to race with a roster of ten athletes next season. Neylan joins Mavi García, Eider Merino, Alicia González, Alba Teruel, Lourdes Oyarbide, Lorena Llamas, Malgorzata Jasinska and Aude Biannic on the team.

"The opportunity to begin a new journey with Movistar supports my curiosity to embrace new challenges, and be the best athlete I can be moving forward," Neylan said in a press release issued on Friday.

Neylan finished second in the women’s elite road race at the 2012 UCI World Championships in Valkenburg behind Marianne Vos and has been a consistent performer both in Europe and Australia over the last few seasons. She recently competed in the World Championships in Bergen, Norway, after winning an appeal to compete after Cycling Australia had initially decided not to select a full roster.

Her role at Movistar will be to help develop the young talent that they have signed for the future, while she will no doubt have her own chances to shine.

"The Movistar Team has a sound philosophy to develop young riders, a role where I can give back, share my experience mentoring young women is a pivotal part of being an athlete and incredibly rewarding," Neylan added.

"I'm so happy to join the Movistar Team for 2018 and looking forward to pouring my passion and enthusiasm into a new and exciting project."

Movistar has become the latest team to set up a women’s and men’s team at WorldTour level, joining an elite club that includes Team Sunweb, Lotto-Soudal, Orica-Scott, FDJ and Astana. Movistar are set to announce their final rider signing in the coming days.

"I've had a wonderful three seasons with Orica-Scott and I'm incredibly proud to have been part of such a fun, united and successful team," Neylan said.