Movistar adds Carapaz and De la Parte - News Shorts

Image 1 of 5 Víctor de la Parte (Efapel) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com) Image 2 of 5 Team manager David McQuaid addresses the team (Image credit: @Synergy Baku Cycling Project) Image 3 of 5 Alexander Porsev celebrates his win (Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia) Image 4 of 5 Alexander Porsev (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Alexander Porsev (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Movistar adds Carapaz and De la Parte

Movistar has added Richard Carapaz and Victor de la Parte to the 2017 roster, the team announced today.

Carapaz, a 23-year-old from Ecuador, rode his first professional season this year with the Colombian Strongman-Campagnolo Wilier Continental team. He signed on with Movistar as a trainee in July and rode nine races with the Spanish WorldTour team, most recently finishing 25th in Giro del Piemonte. The talented climber is the first-ever rider from Ecuador to compete for a UCI WorldTour team, according to the Movistar announcement. He signed through 2018.

De La Parte, 30, signed a one-year deal for 2017. He is a six-year pro who rode with CCC Sprandi Polkowice this season, joining the Polish team after a general classification victory in the 2015 Tour of Austria, where he also claimed consecutive mountain-top finish wins in Dobratsch and the Kitzbüheler Horn.

David McQuaid steps down from Synergy Baku management

Synergy Baku announced today that team manager David McQuaid has stepped down from the team he has run for the past four years. In a statement released by the team, McQuaid said he accomplished the goals originally set when the team was formed -- creating a platform to secure Azerbaijan’s qualification for Rio in road cycling - prompting him to step away from the Continental team.

"It seems like the right time to go," he said.

"Four years is a long time by any standard, but from those four years have come many long-standing relationships, and I am very appreciative of any of the individuals, be it a staff member, a rider, a sponsor or a race organiser, that have collectively contributed to where the team is today from its nothing beginning," he said. "If you are reading this and you received the 'I need a favour' phone call or email from me, well then you know who know who you are and thanks."

Alexander Porsev signs with Gazprom-RusVelo

Gazprom-RusVelo announced on Friday that the team has signed Alexander Porsev to a two-year deal that will take him through 2018. The 30-year-old Russian has ridden with Katusha since joining the team as a trainee in 2010.

Porsev has notched three wins in his 10-year pro career, most recently taking stage 4 at this year's Tour de Slovenie. He was the Russian road champion in 2014 and won a stage of Tour de Luxembourg in 2013.

"I am very happy to sign an agreement with Gazprom-RusVelo," Porsev said. "It’s a new chapter in my professional life. There is going to be an impressive squad next year, so we may think about winning something big. I’ll do my best to show solid results and reach team’s goals."

RusVelo General Manager Renat Khamidulin said the team is confident in Porsev's sprinting skills.

"He has everything to win on the highest level, and Gazprom-RusVelo will give him this opportunity," Khamidulin said. "We keep building our sprint train, which will increase Alexander’s odds to take a win, and it definitely should improve our results next year."