Rovny signs for Gazprom-Rusvelo - News Shorts

Ivan Rovny swaps Tinkoff for Gazprom-Rusvelo

Russian Ivan Rovny has secured his future for the next two-seasons with Pro-Continental squad Gazprom-Rusvelo confirming his arrival from Tinkoff at the end of the 2016 season.

"We've known each other for a long time and the whole team is very happy that Ivan joins us," Gazprom-Rusvelo general manager Renat Khamidulin said. "He's just 28 years old and has already spent six full seasons in the World Tour. Ivan is very technical rider, thanks to his track experience. He's a quite versatile cyclist, but the most important thing about Ivan is his climbing skills, he will strengthen our team in hard races. We know about his strengths and will do everything to help him win."

Rovny turned professional with Tinkoff Credit Systems in 2007 before moving to Team Katusha, RadioShack and RusVelo for the 2012 season. He then dropped down to the Continental level with Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest before signing for Tinkoff in 2014.

"I'm very glad to find a good team, the team which support me," said Rovny who was second on stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia. "I hope that I will have the opportunity to prove myself. I will be a leader in races that suit me, but I am also ready to help others to reach their goals. I watched Gazprom-RusVelo this season, saw that the team is growing and getting better, I hope that we'll grow and develop together. I'm really happy to be a part of the squad again!"

Wanty-Group Gobert extend with Tom Devriendt

Tom Devriendt will continue to race in the colours of Wanty-Groupe Gobert in 2017 with the Belgian extending his contract for a further two-seasons.

"I'm happy with this new contract. The team believes in me. This year I became stronger. Now I can focus on my career for the next two years," Devriendt said.

The 24-year-old join the Belgian Pro-Continental squad from the Continental Team3M squad in 2015 and has shown himself to be a rider for the spring classics.

"I want to grow up in this kind of race. It is my favourite part of the year. I think it is too early to get a big result in the Tour of Flanders or Paris-Roubaix but I want to contribute to the team's success," he added of his career ambitions.

This year Tom Devriendt took the third place in the kermesse of Wanzele but his most impressive result was a sixth place in the Eschborn-Frankfurt 'Rund um den Finanzplatz' which climbs to the World Tour next year. "I'm not the fastest guy in a bunch sprint but I can survive climbs and I always have fast legs to get a result in a smaller group."

Wanty-Groupe Gobert sports director Hiliare Van der Schueren explained that the progress and development shown by Devriendt in 2016 made it an easy decision to re-sign him.

"He made a huge step forward in comparison with last year. He always did his best for the team. It was logical to reward him with a new contract and let's hope he can still progress and become one of the key riders for the classics," said Van der Schueren.

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA announce 2016 Vuelta a Espana team

Spanish Pro-Continental team Caja Rural-Seguros RGA have named its nine-rider team for the 2016 Vuelta a Espana with British rider Hugh Carthy to make his grand tour debut. Sports director Eugenio Goikoetxea explained the team ambition for the race is to win a stage.

"The team takes on this Vuelta a España with high hopes. We have had a good season but we also know that as soon as the race begins, we have to forget what we have already achieved and start from scratch," Goikoetxea said.

Carthy and José Gonçalves are the two non-Spanish riders selected in the team with Sergio Pardilla to ride his first grand tour since his accident at the 2015 Volta a Catlunya. The 32-year-old won the final stage of the Vuelta a Burgos and provides a GC option for the team.

David Arroyo is aiming to add to his 2008 Vuelta stage win at the age of 36 while Jamie Ronson will look to continue his first season in the pro peloton which has included a stage win at the Tour of Turkey and fourth overall at the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon.

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA for the 2016 Vuelta a Espana: Hugh Carthy, Jaime Rosón, Sergio Pardilla, David Arroyo, José Gonçalves, Pello Bilbao, Ángel Madrazo, Lluis Mas and Eduard Prades.

