News shorts: No breaks for Bos, Synergy Baku joins MPCC

Boss crashes out of Tour of Qatar

Theo Bos (MTN-Qhubeka) is out of the Tour of Qatar after a crash stage 5, but has escaped serious injury. The Dutch rider was yet another victim of strong winds, rough roads and nervous racing, crashing before the first sprint of the day near kilometer 85 of the 156km stage from the Al Zabara Fort to Madinat ash-Shamal.

Bos crashed into gravel on the side of the road, suffering several deep gashes to his right elbow, hip and knee. He was taken to a hospital to check for fractures.

"Thankfully, x-rays revealed no fractures but his wounds were deep and required several sutures. He will be released from the hospital this evening," team doctor Dr Jarrad van Zuydam said.

Zingle sidelined with virus

Cofidis rider Romain Zingle is unable to start his 2015 season after being diagnosed with inflammation in his heart. The 28-year-old Belgian said via Twitter today that a virus is what has caused the inflammation, and that rest is his only path to returning to competition.

MPCC accepts Synergy Baku

The Synergy Baku Cycling Project is the newest member of the Movement for Credible Cycling (MPCC). The MPCC announced Thursday that it has accepted and ratified the Azerbaijan team’s application.

“It is important that teams - Synergy Baku Cycling Project included - develop young cyclists with a strong ethical approach, a correct code of conduct and learn to compete with their ability and hard work,” said team manager David McQuaid.

“Synergy Baku supports the position of MPCC on medical and anti-doping matters and as such on the eve of our first 2015 races we are very pleased to have been accepted as members of the MPCC.” The team has its first race Sunday at the GP Laguna Porec in Croatia.

The MPCC’s members now include 11 of 17 World Tour teams, 19 of 20 Professional Continental teams, 35 of 162 Continental teams, and 9 of 38 women's teams.

Carlsen retires from pro bike racing

Kirk Carlsen has retired from professional cycling and will begin his career as a full-time student of Digital Media at the Saint Mary’s College in Moraga, California in February. According to an article in Norcal Cycling News.

Carlsen, 27, raced on the WorldTour with Jonathan Vaughters’ Garmin-Transitions team in 2010 but moved down to the Continental level for the following four seasons; Chipotle-First Solar in 2011, Team Exergy in 2012, Bissell Pro Cycling in 2013 and Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis last year. When he did not received a contract renewal from Jelly Belly, he decided to pursue his education instead.

“Last year, I decided if I wasn’t going to make it back to where I was when I was younger in the Pro Tour doing the big races and getting a big paycheck, I was going to go back to school,” Carlsen told Norcal Cycling News.

Although Carlsen has decided to retire from professional bike racing, he plans to take up a new sport in triathlon.

