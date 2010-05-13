More bad news for Kohler

Martin Kohler (BMC) is the leader of the Young Rider Classification. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Martin Kohler of BMC Racing Team underwent successful surgery on his broken collarbone only to receive an unpleasant surprise. It was discovered that he had also broken a bone in his wrist. The Swiss rider will be out of racing for an undisclosed period of time.

Kohler crashed in the second stage of the Giro d'Italia on Sunday in the Netherlands.

A metal plate with screws was set into the fractured collarbone on Tuesday at the Schulthess Clinic in Zurich. However, when he woke up again, "I was in extreme pain," he said.

The broken wrist bone was then discovered. "That was a big shock for me. Now the hand has to be immobilised with a splint for six weeks. At most, I'll be able to train on the stationary bike," he said. It was unclear when he would ride again, or if he would be able to return to racing at all this season.