Minute's silence held at World Championships road race to honour memory of Muriel Furrer

'It's about going out and showing we are racing for Muriel' - says Swiss team

2024 UCI Road World Championships elite women's road race: a minute's silence is held in honour of Muriel Furrer (Image credit: Getty Images)

A minute's silence was held at the start of the women's World Championships road race on Saturday to honour the memory of Swiss junior rider Muriel Furrer.

Furrer died on Friday after suffering major injuries in a crash during the junior road race on Thursday.  

