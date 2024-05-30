Miguel Angel López to appeal against four-year doping ban at Court of Arbitration for Sport

By
published

Colombian climbing ace claims the case for his ban was based on 'manipulated phone call transcripts'

Miguel Angel López was handed a four-year ban by the UCI this week
Miguel Angel López was handed a four-year ban by the UCI this week (Image credit: Getty Images)

Colombian climber Miguel Angel López has insisted that he is not guilty of using banned substances and that he will appeal to the Court of Arbitration of Sport against his four-year suspension from racing, the case for which he said is based on an erroneous interpretation of “manipulated phone call transcripts.”

According to a UCI statement on Wednesday, López was given a four-year ban, effective from the date of his provisional suspension on July 25 2023,  for “use and possession of a prohibited substance (Menotropin)" – a substance normally used in the treatment of fertility disturbances – "concomitantly with the 2022 Giro d’Italia.”

A former Vuelta a España and Tour de France stage winner and podium finisher in both the Giro and Vuelta, López has always insisted he is innocent of any wrongdoing and he reacted forcefully to the news of the four-year ban. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.