Mick Hannah injured in crash at Fort William World Cup

Image 1 of 2 Mick Hannah, injured but still smiling at the Fort William World Cup (Image credit: Hutchinson United Ride Team) Image 2 of 2 Mick Hannah in action at the Fort William World Cup before he crashed. (Image credit: Hutchinson United Ride Team)

Australian Mick Hannah (Hutchinson United Ride) crashed and injured himself on Friday and is out of the racing at the Fort Wiliam Downhill World Cup and in the coming weeks.

Hannah clipped a pedal and went over the bars in a very fast rocky section of the course. He landed on his head and right shoulder. While his head is ok, a trip to the hospital revealed that he separated his AC joint and tore ligaments in his shoulder.

Inverness and Fort William surgeons think that Hannah won't actually need surgery; however, his team will turn to shoulder specialists in the coming week in order to get a second opinion on this. Whatever happens, Hannah won't be able to ride a bike for several weeks.

Recovery time is still unknown although Hannah said he continues to focus on the world championships, knowing that he'll be back in action before the end of the season.