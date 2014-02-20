Hannah siblings head up Hutchinson UR Team

Image 1 of 6 The Hutchinson UR Team launched in Chile for 2014 (Image credit: Hutchinson United Ride Team) Image 2 of 6 Tracey Hannah (Hutchinson UR) in Chile (Image credit: Hutchinson United Ride Team) Image 3 of 6 Mick Hannah (Hutchinson UR) in Chile (Image credit: Hutchinson United Ride Team) Image 4 of 6 Guillaume Cauvin (Hutchinson UR) in Chile (Image credit: Hutchinson United Ride Team) Image 5 of 6 The Hutchinson UR Team on a group ride in Chile (Image credit: Hutchinson United Ride Team) Image 6 of 6 Fabien "CousCous" Cousiné (Hutchinson UR) in Chile (Image credit: Hutchinson United Ride Team)

After an exciting 2013 season during which the Hutchinson UR team got numerous international podiums, national championship titles and released the documentary "A Racer's Dream", the UCI elite-level team has set new plans for the 2014 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup series.

The team recently met up in Chile in the bike park of Nevados de Chillan for some training, testing, shooting, and showing the team's new colors. For 2014, the team will focus its energy on a group of four riders who have been getting along well together for the past three years: Mick Hannah, Tracey Hannah, Guillaume Cauvin and Fabien Cousiné.

2013 downhill world championship silver medallist Mick Hannah of Australia said, "I'm excited to continue with Hutchinson UR team. I have seen huge growth since Tracey and I first signed, and I believe that this growth will continue."

Joining her brother for her third year on the Hutchinson-UR program is Cairns local Tracey Hannah. After an injury-plagued 2013, Tracey is poised for redemption and is training harder than ever, fuelled by a bronze medal at last year's world champs.

"I am looking forward to the up coming season," said Tracey Hannah. "Last season was hard coming back from a broken leg and then having ongoing injuries. I'm excited to feel great and looking forward to having fun with the team."

Frenchman Cauvin is also back for another yeaar with the team. At the young age of 19, the talented French rider achieved numerous top 25 results last year, with a career best of 20th at the Val Di Sole World Cup.

"I've learnt a lot in the last two years; so I'm happy to continue and have some more adventures with everybody in the team," said Cauvin. "I hope we'll all have a great season and a lot of success."

Finally, another French rider Fabien "CousCous" Cousiné will again be filling in the double role of rider and team owner.

"Being the owner of the Hutchinson UR and Polygon UR team with now eight athletes and 10 staff fills up quite a lot my schedule. Riding World Cup downhill is also more and more demanding each year. So doing both is not really the most reasonable choice, but this choice is about passion and not reason. The 2014 season will be a challenge, and I will give my best to pull off some good results doing what I love the most; trying to go as fast as possible on my mountain bike!"

The team's race program is growing in order to make sure the riders go to the best events in the world. Current plans include racing the the UCI Downhill World Cups, the City Downhill World Tour, Crankworx Whistler and Les 2 Alpes among other events to be determined.

Check out the following video from the camp.

Hutchinson UR Team 2014 - Launch In Chile from UR Team on Vimeo.