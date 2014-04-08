Hannahs eager to impress at Pietermaritzburg World Cup

Image 1 of 4 Having won there in 2012, Hutchinson UR Team rider Tracey Hannah, will look to replicate the feat when she returns to the Cascades MTB Park for the 2014 UCI World Cup (Image credit: Gameplan Media) Image 2 of 4 Australian and Hutchinson UR Team rider Mick Hannah has claimed two runners-up medals at the Cascades MTB Park and will hope that he can go one better when the 2014 UCI World Cup gets underway in Pietermaritzburg (Image credit: Gameplan Media) Image 3 of 4 World Champion Greg Minnaar is flanked by two Australians silver medalist Michael Hannah (left) and Jared Graves (right) after the men's downhill final (Image credit: Darren Goddard / Gameplan Media) Image 4 of 4 Elite women's downhill 2013 world championship podium: Emmeline Ragot (France), Rachel Atherton (Great Britain), Tracey Hannah (Australia) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Having tasted success at the Cascades MTB Park previously, Australian downhill star siblings Mick and Tracey Hannah are hoping to make history and become to first siblings to win the men's and the women's downhill titles respectively at the UCI Mountain World Cup in Pietermaritzburg when they take to the tricky Cascades MTB Park layout from April 11-13.

Having lost out narrowly to South African hero Greg Minnaar at the 2013 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Pietermaritzburg in 2013, Mick has been hard at work in the off-season in an attempt to get himself back to the summit of his discipline.

"Going into the season I have changed my training a little this year," the Hutchinson UR Team rider said. "So far I'm really happy with the results, but I never know until the first race. Also we have done a lot of work with the bike so I think we're giving ourselves a good chance to do well this year."

Mick Hannah has ended in second place twice in Pietermaritzburg, once in the 2009 World Cup leg and then again at the World Champs seven months ago and, with a good knowledge of the course and a fondness for the unique layout, Mick's chances of going one better in 2014 seem bright.

"I really enjoy riding the Cascades course! It's fast and fun. It's definitely physically demanding as well. I think it's an exciting venue!" said Mick.

"I have done well here consistently. I really enjoy the high speed courses and here you need a lot of power which is a strength of mine," the 31-year-old said.

Tracey Hannah rode to a memorable victory in Pietermaritzburg in 2012 but was unable to repeat her feat in 2013 with British rider Rachel Atherton producing a near flawless display to claim the converted rainbow striped jersey at the world champs at Cascades.

Tracey has been plagued by injury in recent years but is in the unique position of having a clean bill of health heading into the 2014 Pietermaritzburg spectacle.

"I've had probably the best off season I've ever had! In the past I've had injuries but this season has been clean and I'm feeling fit and fast with no injuries," the current world ranked number 10 said.

The two Australian stars have got an exciting prospect ahead of them as they prepare for the first World Cup event to be staged in their hometown on Cairns following the opening leg in Pietermaritzburg.

"Getting a good start to the season is very important for me!" Mick mentioned. "As I said before I would love to win. Firstly because of my history in Pietermaritzburg, but also because the second round is at home in Cairns and I would love to start there with the leader's jersey!"

The trip to Pietermaritzburg is a popular leg of the World Cup with it offering up something very different to what the riders are used in Europe and Tracey enjoys the different aspects of the Cascades course as well as the atmosphere that surrounds the event.

"I think it's a really great track. I love the speed and the jumps and it's super fun to ride and hard to race. It's usually slippery and dusty so the bike gets loose, but I just love the speed of the track and the way it's built to flow.

"The most original thing about Cascades must be the people, the atmosphere, it's very different to say Europe or anywhere," she said excitedly.

Having come off a successful off-season, Tracey is heading into the event confident but is cautious about putting too much pressure on herself as the defending champion at the Pietermaritzburg World Cup.

"I'd love to win it again but my goal this season is to be consistent without injury."

"I'd say getting a good start to the season is very important but all my eggs aren't in the Pietermaritzburg basket. I just hope to do my best race and I'll be happy with that," the 25-year-old said conservatively.