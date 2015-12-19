Tinkoff Team unveil 2016 jerseys in Courchevel

Image 1 of 6 Contador, Sagan and Majka on stage in Courchevel. (Image credit: Frédéric Machabert / Courchevel ski world cup) Image 2 of 6 Alberto Contador, Peter Sagan and Rafa Majka show off the new kit in Courchevel (Image credit: Tinkoff Team) Image 3 of 6 Alberto Contador takes center stage during the unveiling. (Image credit: Frédéric Machabert / Courchevel ski world cup) Image 4 of 6 Riders and staff unveil the 2016 team kit Saturday night. (Image credit: Frédéric Machabert / Courchevel ski world cup) Image 5 of 6 The team picked an unusual venue for unveiling their 2016 cycling kits. (Image credit: Tinkoff Team) Image 6 of 6 Oleg Tinkov and Ivan Basso join riders and staff to unveil the 2016 team kits in Courchevel. (Image credit: Tinkoff Team)

The Tinkoff Team's Alberto Contador, Peter Sagan and Rafal Majka rode their bikes onto the packed ice rink in Courchevel during the bib draw of the Audi Fis Ski World Cup - Ladies Alpine competition Saturday night to unveil the team's 2016 kit.



The riders were joined on the stage by team owner Oleg Tinkov, Managing Director Stefano Feltrin, Head Sport Director Steven de Jongh and Technical Coordinator Ivan Basso.

The race kit Tinkoff riders will wear in 2016 doesn't break with the recent past, following instead an evolution of its yellow-and-blue colors, with minor design tweaks.

The team's signature fluo yellow takes a more prominent position on the jersey, as does the name of the 2016 naming sponsor, Tinkoff Bank. The Tinkoff crest now takes center stage on the front and back of the jersey.

The most marked color change takes place on the shorts, where gray-blue becomes predominant and yellow is present in the form of a stripe at the bottom of the thigh.

Sagan unveiled his world champion's kit, wearing the white rainbow jersey and black shorts with the rainbow bands at the bottom of the thigh.

“This presentation marks the start of the 2016 for Tinkoff,” Feltrin said. “With some of the world's best riders in our team we have a challenging-but-ambitious year ahead of us. Alberto, Peter and Rafal will tackle the world's most prestigious races, and thanks to Sportful they will do it in clothing that combines style and performance.”

The new jersey will make its debut in mid-January, when Tinkoff's riders take on the Tour Down Under and Tour de San Luis.