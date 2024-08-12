Mechanical derails Lorena Wiebes chances for victory on opening stage of Tour de France Femmes

By
published

Dutch sprinter hit from behind and drops chain in finale

THE HAGUE NETHERLANDS AUGUST 12 LR Barbara Guarischi of Italy Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime and Anna Henderson of The United Kingdom and Team Visma Lease a Bike compete during the 3rd Tour de France Femmes 2024 Stage 1 a 123km stage from Rotterdam to The Hague UCIWWT on August 12 2024 in The Hague Netherlands Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Lorena Wiebes of SD Worx-ProTime (centre) in the peloton on stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Everything was unfolding perfectly for the SD Worx-ProTime team on the opening stage of the Tour de France Femmes until disaster struck in the finale for sprinter Lorena Wiebes. Positioned behind her leadout, she was suddenly hit from behind by another rider, causing her to lose both her derailleur and chain, and with it, the chance at victory raced away.

In the final three kilometres of the 124km stage, SD Worx-ProTime took over at the front of the peloton with European champion Mischa Bredewold setting the pace. However, in the battle for position in the frantic finish, Anniina Ahtosalo (Uno-X Mobility) hit Wiebes’ rear wheel causing the chain to come off completely.

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 