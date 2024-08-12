Mechanical derails Lorena Wiebes chances for victory on opening stage of Tour de France Femmes

Everything was unfolding perfectly for the SD Worx-ProTime team on the opening stage of the Tour de France Femmes until disaster struck in the finale for sprinter Lorena Wiebes. Positioned behind her leadout, she was suddenly hit from behind by another rider, causing her to lose both her derailleur and chain, and with it, the chance at victory raced away.

In the final three kilometres of the 124km stage, SD Worx-ProTime took over at the front of the peloton with European champion Mischa Bredewold setting the pace. However, in the battle for position in the frantic finish, Anniina Ahtosalo (Uno-X Mobility) hit Wiebes’ rear wheel causing the chain to come off completely.

“I think I rode into her derailleur or something like that,” Ahtosalo said afterwards. “So something went wrong with the gear or the chain.”

SD Worx-ProTime had controlled the peloton on the 124km stage from Rotterdam to The Hague in preparation for the upcoming chaotic finale, avoiding all crashes and setting up the lead-out train early in preparation for a victory on home soil.

“Lorena was going really well, we were there super early but the whole team is so strong,” Bredewold said, “but you need a chain to sprint.

“We knew it was gonna be super hectic, that’s why we needed to be in front all day, and that was really hard. But luckily nobody crashed. There are some big crashes, I think, so I hope those girls are OK."

Ahtosalo finished second on stage 1, won by Charlotte Kool (DSM-Firmenich PostNL).

Wiebes will have another chance for victory in the Netherlands on the flat, short 67km stage 2 from Dordrecht to Rotterdam, a finish that she reconnoitred in the weeks leading to the Grand Tour.

“We go in a rematch and I feel really sorry for Lorena,” Bredewold added.

