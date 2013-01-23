McConnell, Henderson and Last join Trek Factory Racing

Image 1 of 8 Sam Schultz (USA) was pleased with his 15th-place result in London (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 8 Canadian Champion Emily Batty (Trek Cyclocross Collaborative) (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 3 of 8 Russell Finsterwald (Trek Cyclocross Collective) having one of his better 'cross races (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 4 of 8 British national team racer Annie Last sprints to her best World Cup finish yet in 2010 at Dalby. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 5 of 8 Daniel McConnell (Anytime Fitness-Trek) trains for his world cup campaign Image 6 of 8 Rebecca Henderson races the final World Cup round in Val d'Isere Image 7 of 8 Jeremy Horgan Kobelski (Subaru / Gary Fisher) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 8 Heather Irmiger (Subaru Trek) takes a pull at the front (Image credit: Danny Marchewka)

Made up entirely of Olympians, the Trek Factory Racing team announced its roster for the 2013 season. Formerly known as the Subaru-Trek team, the elite cross country racing squad has set its sights squarely on lighting up the 2013 UCI Cross Country World Cup. New signings Dan McConnell, Rebecca Henderson and Annie Last join Sam Schultz, Emily Batty, Russell Finsterwald, Heather Irmiger and Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski on the team.

With riders from four countries across three continents, Trek Factory Racing's global roster represents the new generation of cross country stars who are short on age and long on race results.

After a USA-best result in London, reigning US Cross Country National Champion Schultz will make the jump to focusing on the World Cup next season. Joining him will be Batty of Canada, whose steady rise to the top of the sport makes her a constant podium threat. Batty drew the admiration of many riders last year when she raced the Olympics despite breaking her collarbone just days beforehand.

As previously announced, Great Britain's 23-year-old standout cross country star Last will look to build on her seventh place overall from the 2012 World Cup.

Rounding out the team are Australia's top male and female riders as well as current national champions: two-time Olympian Dan McConnell, and 22-year-old Henderson, who earned multiple podiums in the 2012 U23 World Cup on her way to the London Olympics.

In his final year as a U23, Finsterwald will split his season as domestic powerhouse and defending his national title in the US, while continuing his development at the international level.

"Trek Factory Racing represents both the current and next generation of cross country superheroes," said Travis Ott, Trek's Global Mountain Bike Brand Manager. "The team is carrying a ton of momentum into the 2013 season, and we're excited to support them as they stand on the podium next season and remain on the podium for many seasons to come."

Long-time Subaru-Trek team athletes Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski and Irmiger, who have over a dozen national titles between them, will continue to race under the Trek flag in 2013, with a focus on the fast-growing discipline of enduro racing.

The Trek Factory Racing Team will pilot the all-new Superfly SL and Superfly 100 SL.

The team will continue to be managed by Jon Rourke and his all-star crew of support staff.

2013 Trek Factory Racing Team

Emily Batty (cross country)

Sam Schultz (cross country)

Annie Last (cross country)

Dan McConnell (cross country)

Rebecca Henderson (cross country)

Russell Finsterwald (cross country) (U23)

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (enduro focus)

Heather Irmiger (enduro focus)