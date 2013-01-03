Last signs with Subaru-Trek

Image 1 of 3 British racer Annie Last (Image credit: Bart Brentjens MTB Team) Image 2 of 3 1/4 Finals: Annie Last (Milka Brentjens) leading Kathrin Stirnemann (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 3 Julie Bresset (France) leads Annie Last (Great Britain) early in the race (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Mountain biker Annie Last will race for Subaru-Trek this year. The British cross country and eliminator racer is making the move from the Milka-Brentjens Team, which she was part of in 2012.

Subaru-Trek's Team Manager Jon Rourke confirmed Last's signing to Cyclingnews.

Early in the 2012 season, Last won the first-ever eliminator World Cup round in Houffalize. Later, she represented Great Britain in the 2012 London Olympic Games, in which she finished eighth in the cross country event. With that result, she became the first British woman to finish an Olympic mountain bike race since Caroline Alexander in Sydney 2000.

Near the end of the season, she finished fourth at the U23 women's cross country world championship.

Last turns 23 this season, officially becoming an elite racer, but she has already been competing among the elite women at World Cups for the past two seasons as she logged the results needed to qualify for the Olympics.

With several strong performances at the World Cup, last finished seventh overall in the 2012 UCI cross country World Cup standings.