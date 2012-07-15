Image 1 of 10 Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek) navigates a switchback on the way to the win in Missoula (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 2 of 10 Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek) doing an interview with local tv after her victory (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 3 of 10 Judy Freeman (Crank Brothers Race Club) fighting hard to hold onto 4th (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 4 of 10 Pau Mata (Sho-Air) rides the last lap on her way to a 2nd place finish (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 5 of 10 Chloe Woodruff (Crank Brothers Race Club) rode a strong race to finish 3rd (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 6 of 10 Heidi Rentz likes to smile when she suffers (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 7 of 10 Sage Wilderman (Kenda/Felt) was serenaded with Happy Birthday songs each lap (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 8 of 10 Lizzy English was one of three women taking the A-line jump (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 9 of 10 Judy Freeman (Crank Brothers Race Club) leading a group out on the first lap (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 10 of 10 Chloe Woodruff and Judy Freeman (Crank Brothers Race Club) finished up 3rd and 4th on the day. (Image credit: Tom Robertson)

Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek) raced to victory in round four of the US Pro XCT in Missoula, Montana on Saturday afternoon. Fresh off her third place finish at US Nationals last weekend in Sun Valley, Irmiger beat runner-up Pua Mata (Sho-Air) by 1:25 and third place finisher Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Club) by 4:03.

Irmiger led from the gun and never looked back as she raced four laps around the 4.4km course on a hot day in dry conditions. She also wowed spectators by taking the infamous A-line jump, gaining valuable seconds on each lap over those who had to opt for the longer, gentler B-line singletrack.

Woodruff rode much of the race in second place and was chased by Mata. However, once Woodruff had to stop in the pit for tech assistance, Mata caught and passed her. Mata rode in second place for the duration while Woodruff finished third - her best ever US Pro XCT result thus far.

Judy Freeman and Evelyn Dong battled head-to-head for fourth place. The two rode together much of the race and were well matched. Freeman was descending slightly faster and given that the race finished with more downhill, that made the difference in the end. Freeman finished 11 seconds in front of Dong.

In contrast to 2011, when none of the elite women rode the A-line jump, three did so this time around. In addition to Irmiger, U23 racer Deidre York (The Gear Movement/Epic Pro Cycling) also nailed the jump as did Lizzy English (Giant).

With her second place finish, Mata held onto her lead in the US Pro XCT while Irmiger moved up into third, thanks to her winning points. Erin Huck (Tokyo Joes) is in third spot.

The US Pro XCT final round will happen at the Subaru Cup in Wisconsin in late August.

Race note

For her victory, Irmiger was awarded a unique trophy: a huge a rack (antlers).

