Mathieu van der Poel withdraws from Koksijde due to rib injury, fears comeback at next World Cup 'will be a close call'

Cyclocross world champion Mathieu van der Poel has withdrawn from the X2O Trophy Koksijde race on Friday, January 3 due to the rib injury he sustained after Christmas.

It's the second event Van der Poel has been forced to miss on his planned 11-race calendar after also skippping Wednesday's GP Sven Nys.

Van der Poel sustained the injury during his solo win at the Exact Cross Loenhout when he clipped a wooden post while executing a turn in the closing laps. Despite holding onto that win and triumphing at the World Cup in Besançon two days later, the injury has only worsened.

Alpecin-Deceuninck announced he would miss Koksijde on Thursday afternoon but are yet to confirm whether or not he'll skip the Dendermonde World Cup on Sunday, with a decision due at the weekend.

"Mathieu van der Poel's rib problems persist, causing significant discomfort, particularly on heavier terrain," read an Instagram post from the team.

"As a result, he will not participate in Koksijde tomorrow. Regarding his participation in Dendermonde, Mathieu and the team will make a decision on Saturday."

Van der Poel has won all five of his appearances convincingly in the 2024-25 cyclocross season so far and was gutted to miss out on one of the best-attended and most exciting courses on the calendar, where he has a great history.

He won his first CX rainbow jersey there as a junior in 2012, ahead of long-term rival Wout van Aert, and has won the men's senior race there four times.

"This is really disappointing because Koksijde is one of my favourite races," said Van der Poel.

"It’s where I won my first world title, for example. But it’s just too soon. I hope to be ready for Dendermonde, although I fear it will be a close call."

If Van der Poel is also forced to miss Dendermonde, he will only have two races left before he defends his world title in Lièvin, France and takes aim at a seventh senior men's rainbow jersey. Victory on February 2 would put him on the equal most alongside the 60s and 70s star Erik De Vlaeminck.

Mathieu Van der Poel's remaining races