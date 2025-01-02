Mathieu van der Poel withdraws from Koksijde due to rib injury, fears comeback at next World Cup 'will be a close call'

By
published

'This is really disappointing because Koksijde is one of my favourite races' says cyclocross world champion

Van der Poel en route to victory at the World Cup in Besançon
Van der Poel en route to victory at the World Cup in Besançon (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cyclocross world champion Mathieu van der Poel has withdrawn from the X2O Trophy Koksijde race on Friday, January 3 due to the rib injury he sustained after Christmas.

It's the second event Van der Poel has been forced to miss on his planned 11-race calendar after also skippping Wednesday's GP Sven Nys. 

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.