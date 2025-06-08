Recommended reading

'The wrist is not 100%, but I cannot say it's really hurting me' – Mathieu van der Poel unfazed by recent fracture in search of Dauphiné stage win

Dutchman makes first Dauphiné start just two weeks after MTB crash

AlpecinDeceunincks Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel R cycles with the pack of riders during the 1st stage of the 77th edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race 1958 km between Domrat and Montlucon on June 8 2025 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images
(Image credit: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/Getty Images)

After fracturing his wrist just two weeks ago, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) has started the Critérium du Dauphiné without much pain, and with his eye on a stage victory.

Van der Poel was expected to be out for much longer after crashing heavily twice at the Nové Mesto XCO Mountain Bike World Series round on May 25, but it proved to be less severe than initially feared.

