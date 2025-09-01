Mathieu van der Poel 'improving every lap' to take sixth place in mountain bike return in Les Gets World Cup

By published

Dutchman building for bid at UCI MTB Worlds on September 14, but 'lacked the punch and acceleration in my legs' to compete for victory on Sunday

Alpecin - Deceuninck team&#039;s Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel awaits the start of the 9th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 174.1 km between Chinon and Chateauroux, central France, on July 13, 2025. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)
Mathieu van der Poel is preparing to bid for a mountain bike world title to add to his road, cyclocross, and gravel titles (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel made his return to action on the mountain bike at the weekend, taking part in the final round of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Les Gets, France.

The Dutchman, starting on the back foot after starting on the fifth row, ended up sixth at the finish, having fought his way through the pack.

The outing was Van der Poel's first on the mountain bike since May, when he took part in the Nové Město, Czechia round of the World Cup, crashing twice in the opening laps of the race before later abandoning. He had previously taken a break from mountain biking for almost two years

Van der Poel caught the lead group of the race on the fifth of eight laps in Les Gets. He raced among the likes of Luca Braidot, Mathias Flückiger, and eventual winner Luca Martin. He'd end the day a minute down on Martin, after lacking some "punch" towards the end of the race.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.